Hockey India Announces Squad For National Coaching Camp

Hockey India has announced a 36-member squad for a crucial national coaching camp in Bengaluru, as the team prepares for a busy international season including the FIH Pro League and major tournaments.

Photographs: Hockey India

Key Points Hockey India names 36-member core probable group for senior men's national coaching camp.

The coaching camp will focus on tactical cohesion, conditioning, and match-simulation sessions.

The camp prepares the team for the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-56, World Cup, and Asian Games.

The squad aims to build rhythm, refine combinations, and strengthen depth across all departments.

Hockey India on Monday named a 36-member core probable group for the upcoming senior men's national coaching camp, scheduled to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from April 20 to May 9.

The coaching camp will focus on tactical cohesion, conditioning, and match-simulation sessions as the team aims to fine-tune its preparations in the lead-up to a busy international season, which includes European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-56, World Cup, and Asian Games.

Focus on Tactical Cohesion and Conditioning

Also, the squad will look to build rhythm, refine combinations, and strengthen depth across all departments.

The goalkeeping unit features experienced names including Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera and Pawan, alongside emerging talents such as Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar and Princedeep Singh.

Key Defenders Named for the Camp

In defence, the team will be anchored by stalwarts like Harmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas, supported by Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, and a promising pool comprising Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, and Amandeep Lakra.

Midfielders Blend Experience and Youth

The midfield sees a strong blend of experience and youth, with Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad leading the charge. They will be joined by Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, and Rosan Kujur.

Forwards Aim to Strengthen Attack

The forward line features an exciting mix of proven performers and rising stars, including Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh. They will be supported by Shilanand Lakra, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, and Maninder Singh.

List of 36-member core probable group for the upcoming coaching camp:

GOALKEEPERS: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Pawan, Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Princedeep Singh

DEFENDERS: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra

MIDFIELDERS: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Rosan Kujur, Manpreet Singh

FORWARDS: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Maninder Singh, Dilpreet Singh.

The national coaching camp is crucial for team India to prepare for upcoming major international hockey tournaments. India will be looking to improve their performance in the FIH Pro League and build momentum towards the World Cup and Asian Games.