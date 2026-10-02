Hockey India Rewards Women's Team For Landmark Asian Games Gold

The Indian Women's Hockey Team has made history by clinching a gold medal at the Asian Games, prompting Hockey India to announce substantial cash awards for their exceptional performance against China.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points The Indian Women's Hockey Team secured a historic gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan.

India defeated defending champions and Olympic silver medallist China 1-0 in the final.

This victory marks India's first women's hockey gold at the Asian Games in 44 years, since 1982.

Hockey India announced a cash award of Rs 11 lakh for each player and Rs 5.5 lakh for each support staff member.

Lalremsiami scored the decisive goal in the 10th minute, leading to India's resolute defensive victory.

Hockey India on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 11 lakh for each player and Rs 5.5 lakh for each support staff member of the national women's team after it won a landmark gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan.

India beat defending champions and Olympic silver medallist China 1-0 in the final to win their first gold medal in the competition in 44 years, with Lalremsiami providing the decisive goal.

Historic Achievement And Rewards

It was in 1982 edition of the Asian Games when Indian women's team had won the gold medal last.

HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh told PTI that each playing member of the Indian team will get Rs 11 lakh while member of the support staff will get Rs 5.5 lakh each as a reward for their huge achievement.

"It was a stupendous performance from the Indian women's team," he said.

"They showed guts and resilience to hold their one-goal advantage against the reigning Olympics silver medallist and world No. 4 China to create history after 44 years. Hockey India is awarding them with cash rewards for their achievements," Bhola Nath added.

Lalremsiami scored the only goal in the final with a reverse-stick strike in the 10th minute to put India ahead in the game, following which they put the most resolute display of defence to record the historic win.