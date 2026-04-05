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Home  » Sports » Sub Junior Women's Hockey Nationals: Punjab, UP, Bengal & Arunachal Triumph

Sub Junior Women's Hockey Nationals: Punjab, UP, Bengal & Arunachal Triumph

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 05, 2026 19:40 IST

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Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh emerged victorious in their respective matches at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship, showcasing strong performances in this national hockey tournament.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Key Points

  • Punjab defeated Maharashtra 2-0 in a Pool A Division A match at the Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship.
  • Uttar Pradesh dominated Manipur with a 17-1 victory, highlighted by Shahrukh Ali's impressive 11 goals.
  • Bengal secured a commanding 18-0 win against Gujarat in Division B, with multiple players scoring hat-tricks.
  • Arunachal Pradesh edged out Chhattisgarh with a 5-3 victory in Pool B of Division B at the Sub Junior Women's Hockey Nationals.

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh registered wins in the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship at the Rajgir Sports Complex here on Sunday.

In Pool A of Division A, Punjab secured a 2-0 win against Maharashtra with Sangat Singh (10') and Akash Deep (53') sounding the board.

 

In Pool C, Uttar Pradesh defeated Manipur 17-1 with Shahrukh Ali (5', 22', 23', 24', 29', 33', 35', 36', 49, 49', 59') scoring as many as 11 goals.

Nitish Yadav (3', 18') scored a brace, while captain Kushwaha Ketan (6') and Karan Dhanak (17') also found the back of the net.

For Manipur, Maibam Manimatum (14') scored their lone goal.

In Pool D, Madhya Pradesh registered 10-1 win over Kerala with Raiyan Ul Haq (5', 34', 36') scoring a hat-trick and Gazee Khan (49', 55') striking twice.

Captain Ansh Bahutra (15'), Ayush Singh Lodhi (25'), Karan Gautam (37'), Deepak Singh (45'), Devraj Prajapat (52') also added to the goal tally for their side.

In Pool B, Jharkhand clinched a 1-0 win against Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey with Ashish Tani Purti (22') scoring the only goal of the game.

Division B Highlights

In Pool A of Division B, Bengal registered an 18-0 win over Gujarat with Munna Kumar Singh (5', 27', 37', 49', 50', 55') scoring six goals.

Sujal Turi (28', 32', 42') and Sujal Balmiki (57', 59', 60') bagged hat-tricks, while Risav Ray (17', 24') and Ratan Bind (24', 29') scored braces and captain Riju Bar (28') and Abhishek Thakur (47') also contributed.

In Pool B of the same division, Arunachal got over the line with a 5-3 win against Chhattisgarh.

Rajbhar Shubham (25', 33', 38'), Ashwani Patel (15') and Mohit Yadav (49') scored for the winners, while Om Kumar Yadav (27', 40') and Gopal Paikra (55') found the back of the net for Chhattisgarh.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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