Elephant Whisperers Inspire Hockey Mascot

IMAGE: Bomman and Bellie with the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 winners trophy during the 'Pass the Ball Trophy Tour' event in Coonoor on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Photograph: Hockey India/Twitter

Elephant caregivers Bomman and Bellie, stars of the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, were the special guests at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 event on Thursday.

Bomman and Bellie joined the Hockey India officials for the 'Pass the Ball Trophy Tour' event in Coonoor.

IMAGE: Bomman tries his hand at hockey. Photograph: Hockey India/Twitter

In fact, the mascot for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 to be held in Chennai from next week has been named 'Bomman'-- taking inspiration from the documentary The Elephant Whisperers, in which Bomman cares for orphaned baby elephant Raghu along with Bellie -- both belonging to indigenous tribes in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: The mascot for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 has been named 'Bomman'. Photograph: Hockey India/Twitter

The mascot features the majestic Asian elephant, an animal widely revered throughout the continent, representing qualities such as strength, intelligence, and teamwork.



'It does not get better than this! The Elephant Whisperers in Coonoor! Honoured to have the legendary Bomman and Bellie, stars of the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, join us for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 'Pass the Ball Trophy Tour event in Coonoor,' Hockey India tweeted.



'Bomman, our very own Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 mascot, is inspired by the Mahouts and their heartwarming story.'