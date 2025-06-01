HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hockey captain Tete's mentor Pratima Barwa dies in Ranchi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
June 01, 2025 23:15 IST

'This is not just the passing of a coach, but the end of an era in Jharkhand's hockey legacy.'

Pratima Barwa was the architect of many a hockey player from Jharkhand, including India international captain Salima Tete, Beauty Dungdung and Sangita Kumari.

IMAGE: Pratima Barwa was the architect of many a hockey player from Jharkhand, including India international captain Salima Tete, Beauty Dungdung and Sangita Kumari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hemant Soren/X

Hockey coach Pratima Barwa, who groomed a number of international players including Indian Women's Hockey Team captain Salima Tete, died at a Ranchi hospital on Sunday, officials said.

Pratima not only mentored Tete but a number of international players from Jharkhand including Beauty Dungdung and Sangita Kumari.

 

She passed away at a private hospital in Ranchi where she had been admitted following a paralytic attack and was on ventilator support at the time of her passing.

Expressing deep sorrow over her demise, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren posted on X, "The untimely demise of Hockey coach Pratima Barwa ji, who nurtured several talented international players from Jharkhand and the country, is extremely saddening. She was a role model for the hardworking daughters of Jharkhand. Her passing is an irreparable loss not only for the state but also for Indian hockey."

"May Marang Buru (the supreme tribal deity) grant peace to her soul and give strength to the bereaved family," he added.

Hockey India general secretary Bhola Nath Singh also mourned her loss, stating, "This is not just the passing of a coach, but the end of an era in Jharkhand's hockey legacy. Her contribution to the game, especially through players like Salima Tete and many others, is immeasurable."

Echoing similar sentiments, Hockey Jharkhand general secretary Vijay Shankar Singh said, "The players mentored by Pratima Barwa have brought immense pride to the nation. Her contribution to the sport in Jharkhand was truly transformative."

Barwa served as the head coach at the residential hockey training centre in Khunti and worked extensively in Simdega, playing a critical role in establishing Jharkhand as a prominent centre for Indian hockey development.

Her passing has sparked a wave of mourning across the sporting fraternity, both in Jharkhand and across India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
