Hitaashee Bakshi Climbs Rankings at Australian WPGA Championships

Hitaashee Bakshi's impressive performance highlights the strong presence of Indian golfers at the Australian WPGA Championships, where she climbed into the top 10 while Hannah Green leads the field.

Photograph: Diksha Dagar/Instagram

Key Points Hitaashee Bakshi carded a 3-under 68 to move into the top 10 at the Australian WPGA Championships.

Diksha Dagar remains in the top 20 despite a 1-over 72 in the second round.

Pranavi Urs made the cut, while Vani Kapoor missed it by one shot.

Local star Hannah Green leads the tournament, aiming for her third consecutive title.

Kelsey Macdonald, the first-day leader, slipped down the order after a challenging second round.

Hitaashee Bakshi was the best Indian player on the second day as she moved to the top 10 at the Australian WPGA Championships after carding a 3-under 68 that placed her tied eighth, here Friday.

Diksha Dagar kept herself within top-20 despite a card of 1-over 72 following her first round 5-under 67. She is Tied-16th.

Also making the cut was Pranavi Urs (72-72) and was Tied-60th on the cutline. Vani Kapoor (73-72) missed the cut by one shot.

Diksha carded 1-over 72 to slip down from T-8. She began her round with a bogey on the first hole before making a birdie on the fourth.

She went on to make another two bogeys on the 11th and 16th holes as well as a birdie on the 15th. Her total score stands at 3-under par after two rounds. Diksha found all the fairways in her second round but failed to make the greens in regulation on seven occasions. All three bogeys came on holes where Dagar missed the green in regulation.

Pranavi Urs, having started off the ninth hole also managed to make the cut after carding a second round of 1-over 72 for the second day in a row and now has a total of 2-over par.

The cut for this week was set at two over par, a score that Pranavi just about managed to match due to two birdies late into her round on the fourth and sixth holes. She also had three bogeys in her second round. Pranavi is currently T-60.

Vani Kapoor failed to make cut despite improving her score compared to the first day. Kapoor carded 1-over 72 to follow her first round score of 2-over 73, her total score standing at 3-over par. She ended T-69.

Hannah Green's Dominance

Local star Hannah Green continued to show her fine form as she looks intent to seal her third title on the trot. The seven time LPGA winner carded 4-under 67 to become the sole leader heading into the weekend.

She is now two strokes ahead of her closest rival with a total score of 10-under par. Green had six birdies, one eagle, two bogeys and one double bogey in the second round.

Trailing her in the second place is Meghan Maclaren (66-68) at 8-under.

Hitaashee Bakshi's Performance

Hitaashee started her second round from the ninth hole, which is where the back nine begins at the Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club, with a bogey only to make her first birdie immediately on the 10th hole.

She would drop another shot on the 14th and bounce back with a birdie on the 16th. Three consecutive birdies on the third, fourth and fifth holes set her up for a 3-under par round for the day. Hitaashee has a total score of 5-under par after two rounds.

She is T-8 alongside last year's Order of Merit winner Shannon Tan, Morgane Metraux, Caley McGinty and Hannah Reeves.

Hitaashee had a good day off the Tee as she found the fairway on every single hole and only missed making the greens in regulation on four holes, including the third where she made birdie from off the green.

Kelsey Macdonald's Setback

First day leader Kelsey Macdonald slipped way down the order to T-34 as she finished her second round with three consecutive double bogeys to drop down despite setting the course record on the first day.

Macdonald shot 77, a difference of 13 strokes from her first round. Her total now stands at 1-under par.