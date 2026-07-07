Bakshi Set To Challenge Top Golfers At Clover Greens

Hitaashee Bakshi makes her highly anticipated return to the domestic Women's Professional Golf Tour at Clover Greens, promising an exciting showdown with top Indian golfers and rising stars.

Key Points Hitaashee Bakshi returns to the Women's Professional Golf Tour at Clover Greens after competing on the Ladies European Tour.

She will face strong competition from established stars like Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari, and Amandeep Drall.

The 9th leg of the tour features a robust field of 58 players, including 10 amateurs, competing for a purse of Rs. 17 lakhs.

Ridhima Dilawari leads the Order of Merit with three wins this season, highlighting the intense competition.

Emerging young talents are also expected to challenge the top players, making the tournament highly competitive.

Hitaashee Bakshi will return to the 9th leg of the Women's Professional Golf Tour here at the Clover Greens, hoping to regain the form that made her one of the stars. Hitaashee, who has faced challenges on the Ladies European Tour, has decided to return to her home Tour where she will locks horns with Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari, and Amandeep Drall.

Rising Stars And Intense Competition

Hitashee will also get to play with young players including Anvitha Narender, Mannat Brar, Riya, Lavanya Jadon, and amateur Mahreen Bhatia. It will be Hitaashee's first start on the domestic Tour this season, as she has been playing on the Ladies European Tour.

The field, as has become the norm of late, is strong with the numbers consistently above 50, including the amateurs. This week there are 58 players including 10 amateurs, and the purse is of Rs. 17 lakhs.

With the competition becoming intense, not even the top stars like Vani, Ridhima or Hitaashee could have it easy with the younger lot presenting a tough challenge.

With three wins, Ridhima has been the most successful this season while Jasmine Shekar, Tvesa Malik, amateur Lavanya Gupta, Anvitha Narender and Mannat Brar have won once each. The current Order of Merit leader is Ridhima, with Jasmine and Amandeep trailing her in second and third places.