HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » History! Chennai girl Anupama wins world snooker crown

History! Chennai girl Anupama wins world snooker crown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 13, 2025 23:19 IST

x

The 23-year-old became the first Indian woman to annex the IBSF World Snooker (15-red) crown.

Anupama

IMAGE: Anupama Ramachandran celebrates after winning the World Snooker (15-red) crown, in Doha on Thursday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anupa Ramachandran/Instagram

India's Anupama Ramachandran held her nerve under pressure to beat Hong Kong's Ng On Yee to clinch the World snooker title, in Doha on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Chennai girl edged out On Yee 3-2 to become the first Indian woman to annex the IBSF World Snooker (15-red) crown.

Anupama, who won the Asian snooker title last year, got lucky towards the end when On Yee, a three-time champion, missed the final black with the score 60-61 in the decider.

Anupama sank the tough black to the bottom left-hand pocket to lay her hands on the title.

The Indian ace, who ousted compatriot Keerthana Pandian 3-1 in the semifinals late on Wednesday night, staged a spirited rally twice in the best-of-five frame final.

She drew parity after losing the first frame. Down 1-2 in the fourth, Anupama came up with a gritty 29-break under pressure to level frame scores.

In the decider, the Indian ace potted a long red to the top right-hand pocket and snookered herself thrice. But On Yee failed to  class="cf0">capitalise on the offering.

Up 61-42 with just 25 points on the table, the Indian played a poor safety on the green -- which was stuck to the pink near the green cushion -- to give her rival a chance to close out the match.

Fortunately for Anupama, On Yee, who took the green, brown, blue and pink, missed a sitter black. Anupama soon potted the black to emerge the champion.

Results: 

Final: Anupama Ramachandran (Ind) bt Ng On Yee (HKC) 3-2 (51-74, 65-41, 10-71, 78-20, 68-60).

Semifinals: Anupama bt Keerthana Pandian (Ind) 3-1 (65-46, 78 (36) -30, 16-70, 57-9); On Yee bt So Man Yan (HKC) 3-0 (63-22, 50-32, 66-13).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gaikwad shows selectors his class with ton vs SA A
Gaikwad shows selectors his class with ton vs SA A
Varun named TN captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Varun named TN captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Onus now on SAI to resolve football crisis
Onus now on SAI to resolve football crisis
43-YO Anderson Signs New Lancashire Contract!
43-YO Anderson Signs New Lancashire Contract!
Chess WC: Arjun, Harikrishna in last 16; Pragg exits
Chess WC: Arjun, Harikrishna in last 16; Pragg exits

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 2

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

webstory image 3

10 World Leaders And Their Signatures

VIDEOS

SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces wide ranging market reforms to woo foreign investors2:07

SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces wide ranging...

President Droupadi Murmu addresses Indian community in Botswana,pays tribute to Delhi Blast victims10:41

President Droupadi Murmu addresses Indian community in...

Botswana hands over 8 Cheetahs to India in presence of Prez Droupadi Murmu in Gaborone1:38

Botswana hands over 8 Cheetahs to India in presence of...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO