History! Chennai girl Anupama wins world snooker crown

The 23-year-old became the first Indian woman to annex the IBSF World Snooker (15-red) crown.

IMAGE: Anupama Ramachandran celebrates after winning the World Snooker (15-red) crown, in Doha on Thursday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anupa Ramachandran/Instagram

India's Anupama Ramachandran held her nerve under pressure to beat Hong Kong's Ng On Yee to clinch the World snooker title, in Doha on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Chennai girl edged out On Yee 3-2 to become the first Indian woman to annex the IBSF World Snooker (15-red) crown.

Anupama, who won the Asian snooker title last year, got lucky towards the end when On Yee, a three-time champion, missed the final black with the score 60-61 in the decider.

Anupama sank the tough black to the bottom left-hand pocket to lay her hands on the title.

The Indian ace, who ousted compatriot Keerthana Pandian 3-1 in the semifinals late on Wednesday night, staged a spirited rally twice in the best-of-five frame final.

She drew parity after losing the first frame. Down 1-2 in the fourth, Anupama came up with a gritty 29-break under pressure to level frame scores.

In the decider, the Indian ace potted a long red to the top right-hand pocket and snookered herself thrice. But On Yee failed to class="cf0">capitalise on the offering.

Up 61-42 with just 25 points on the table, the Indian played a poor safety on the green -- which was stuck to the pink near the green cushion -- to give her rival a chance to close out the match.

Fortunately for Anupama, On Yee, who took the green, brown, blue and pink, missed a sitter black. Anupama soon potted the black to emerge the champion.

Results:

Final: Anupama Ramachandran (Ind) bt Ng On Yee (HKC) 3-2 (51-74, 65-41, 10-71, 78-20, 68-60).

Semifinals: Anupama bt Keerthana Pandian (Ind) 3-1 (65-46, 78 (36) -30, 16-70, 57-9); On Yee bt So Man Yan (HKC) 3-0 (63-22, 50-32, 66-13).