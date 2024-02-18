News
Historical accomplishment: Modi hails Indian women's badminton team

Historical accomplishment: Modi hails Indian women's badminton team

Source: PTI
February 18, 2024 23:39 IST
IMAGE: India clinched a historic win. Photograph: BAI Media/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as "historical accomplishment" Indian women shuttlers winning the Badminton Asia Team Championships, and said the way our 'nari shakti' (women power) has been excelling in various sports is phenomenal.

Anmol Kharb yet again performed when it mattered, winning the decisive fifth rubber to lead the Indian women to a historic Badminton Asia Team Championships title with a tight 3-2 victory over a depleted Thailand, in Malaysia's Shah Alan on Sunday.

 

The young sprightly group of Indian women's team, led by seasoned PV Sindhu, defied all expectations to come up trumps against two-time bronze medallists Thailand.

In a post on X, Modi said, "A historical accomplishment! Congratulations to the incredible Indian team who have, for the first time ever, won the Women's Team Trophy at the Badminton Asia Championships. Their success will motivate several upcoming athletes."

"The way our Nari Shakti has been excelling in various sports is just phenomenal," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
