Rediff.com  » Sports » Historic victory! Jyothi Yarraji wins bronze in 100m hurdles

Source: PTI
August 04, 2023 21:28 IST
Jyothi Yarraji wins India's first ever 100m hurdles medal at WUG, breaks her own national record

Jyothi Yarraji

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jyothi Yarraji/Instagram

Star athlete Jyothi Yarraji won India's first ever 100m hurdles medal — a bronze — at the World University Games while smashing her own national record time, in Chengdu on Friday.

The 23-year-old Yarraji clocked 12.78 seconds to finish third in the women's 100m hurdles final, bettering her earlier national mark of 12.82 seconds which she had recorded in October 2022.

 

Viktoria Forster of Slovakia won the gold medal, clocking 12.72, while Yanni Wu of China took the silver with a time of 12.76.

Another national record holder sprinter, Amlan Borgohain also won India's first ever 200m medal at the World University Games as he picked a bronze medal with a season's best time of 20.55 seconds.
The 25-year-old missed his own national record of 20.52 by a whisker.

Tsebo Isadore Matsoso of South Africa won the gold with a time of 20.36 while Yudai Nishi of Japan was second in 20.46.

With the two medals on Friday, India now has won 11 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze, placed at fourth spot in the standings. China is on top of the medals tally, followed by Korea and Japan.

Indian athletics' first medal at the World University Games came in the 2013 edition in Kazan, Russia, where shot putter Inderjeet Singh won a silver. Inderjeet went on to win a gold in the 2015 edition in Gwangju, South Korea.

In the 2017 edition in Taipei, Sanjivani Jadhav won a silver in 10,000m race before Dutee Chand clinched a 100m gold in 2019 in Naples, Italy.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

