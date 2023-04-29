Historic! Satwik-Chirag in Badminton Asia C'ships final

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, left, and Chirag Shetty face the eighth-seeded Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the final on Sunday. Photograph: Badminton Association of India/Twitter

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian men's doubles pair to enter the final of the Badminton Asia Championships after their opponents retired midway through the semi-final match, Dubai on Saturday.

After winning the first game, Satwik and Chirag were trailing 13-14 in the second when the Chinese Taipei duo of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin retired, handing the match to the Indians.

They face the eighth-seeded Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, who defeated fourth seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 21-6, 26-24 in the other semi-final, in the final on Sunday.

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy had lost in the quarter-finals in the women's and men's singles respectively.