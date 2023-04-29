News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Historic! Satwik-Chirag in Badminton Asia C'ships final

Historic! Satwik-Chirag in Badminton Asia C'ships final

Source: PTI
April 29, 2023 22:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, left, and Chirag Shetty in action

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, left, and Chirag Shetty face the eighth-seeded Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the final on Sunday. Photograph: Badminton Association of India/Twitter

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian men's doubles pair to enter the final of the Badminton Asia Championships after their opponents retired midway through the semi-final match, Dubai on Saturday.

 

After winning the first game, Satwik and Chirag were trailing 13-14 in the second when the Chinese Taipei duo of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin retired, handing the match to the Indians.

They face the eighth-seeded Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, who defeated fourth seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 21-6, 26-24 in the other semi-final, in the final on Sunday.

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy had lost in the quarter-finals in the women's and men's singles respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Request you not to weaken our movement'
'Request you not to weaken our movement'
WFI boss 'won't resign', blames Congress for protest
WFI boss 'won't resign', blames Congress for protest
'Player's movement; not linked to any political party'
'Player's movement; not linked to any political party'
Kejriwal home renovation: LG seeks expenditure report
Kejriwal home renovation: LG seeks expenditure report
IPL PHOTOS: DC vs SRH
IPL PHOTOS: DC vs SRH
Perez wins Baku sprint race for Red Bull
Perez wins Baku sprint race for Red Bull
100th Mann Ki Baat episode to be broadcast live at UN
100th Mann Ki Baat episode to be broadcast live at UN

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL PHOTOS: DC vs SRH

IPL PHOTOS: DC vs SRH

Perez wins Baku sprint race for Red Bull

Perez wins Baku sprint race for Red Bull

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances