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Historic! Messi first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches

June 28, 2026 09:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Lionel Messi has etched his name in football history, becoming the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches, surpassing legendary figures and extending his record goal tally.

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal against Jordan at Dallas Stadium, on Sunday. Photographs: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points

  • Lionel Messi sets a new World Cup record by scoring in seven consecutive matches.
  • His remarkable scoring streak began during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
  • The goal against Jordan extended his overall World Cup goal tally to 19.

Lionel Messi became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches as Argentina continued their winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Jordan in their Group J clash in Dallas on Saturday.

Substitute Messi, who came on at the hour-mark, fired a low free kick into the net with 10 minutes remaining to move past France's Just Fontaine and the Brazilian Jairzinho by netting in a seventh match in a row at the global finals.

Messi's Unprecedented Scoring Run

Lionel Messi

Messi's hot streak started in Argentina’s 2-1 victory over Australia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He also netted against the Netherlands and Croatia, before scoring twice in an epic final with France that ended with him lifting the trophy.

Lionel Messi

He continued that scoring run at the 2026 finals having netted a hat-trick against Algeria and another two versus Austria in Argentina's second game, with his strike against Jordan taking his tally of World Cup goals to a record-extending 19.

Fontaine scored in six consecutive matches for France in 1958, and Jairzinho did likewise for Brazil in 1970.

 
Source: REUTERS
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