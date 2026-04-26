HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Historic! Kenya's Sawe shatters world record to win London Marathon

Historic! Kenya's Sawe shatters world record to win London Marathon

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 17:40 IST

x

Sabastian Sawe wins the London Marathon in record time, while Tigst Assefa sets a new women's mark and Marcel Hug extends dominance.

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race at the London Marathon on Sunday

IMAGE: Kenya's Sabastian Sawe crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race at the London Marathon on Sunday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe became the first man to run a marathon in under two hours when he won the London Marathon with a time of one hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds on Sunday.

 

The 31-year-old Sawe, who has never lost a marathon, shattered the world record previously held by the late Kelvin Kiptum who set a time of 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon in October 2023.

Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia stayed on Sawe's heels over much of the 42.195-kilometre course before fading down the final stretch to take second in his marathon debut with 1:59.41, while Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda took the bronze in 2:02.28.

Kiptum died in a car crash in 2024 in Kenya when he was just 24 years old.

Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia broke her own women's only world record en route to victory.

The 29-year-old pulled away from Kenyans Hellen Obiri and Joyciline Jepkosgei down the home stretch to cross the finish line in 2:15.41 seconds, beating the record of 2:15.50 she set last year in London.

Obiri was second in 2:15.53, while Jepkosgei took the bronze in 2:15.55.

Switzerland's Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner won the men's and women's wheelchair events. Hug won for the sixth consecutive year and eighth overall, while Debrunner outsprinted American Tatyana McFadden to the finish for her third win in a row in London.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2026: Ngidi's first message after nasty head injury
IPL 2026: Ngidi's first message after nasty head injury
IPL 2026: Record-breaking Sooryavanshi lights up Jaipur
IPL 2026: Record-breaking Sooryavanshi lights up Jaipur
IPL 2026: Shreyas explains PBKS' record-breaking run-chase
IPL 2026: Shreyas explains PBKS' record-breaking run-chase
Delhi Capitals Rue Dropped Catches After Loss To PBKS
Delhi Capitals Rue Dropped Catches After Loss To PBKS
KL Rahul reveals T20 shift after 152 despite DC loss to PBKS
KL Rahul reveals T20 shift after 152 despite DC loss to PBKS

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance1:34

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance

Bhumi Pednekar Spotted in a Stylish Look in Bandra1:26

Bhumi Pednekar Spotted in a Stylish Look in Bandra

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting Animals from Extreme Heat 0:24

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO