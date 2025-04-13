HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Historic! India qualify for Billie Jean King Cup play-offs

Historic! India qualify for Billie Jean King Cup play-offs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 13, 2025 00:57 IST

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate their victory against South Korea in their last Asia-Oceania Group 1 fixture in Pune on Saturday. Photograph: All Indian Tennis Association

India secured their play-off berth in the Billie Jean King Cup by finishing second following a 2-1 victory against South Korea in their last Asia-Oceania Group 1 fixture in Pune on Saturday.

This is only the second time that India have qualified for the play-offs of the Billie Jean King Cup, with the previous one coming in 2020. New Zealand secured the top spot in the tournament after beating Hong Kong, China 2-1 in their last fixture.

It was a dream debut for Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, who maintained an unblemished record in the tournament. Playing against 248th-ranked Sohyun Park, Shrivalli surrendered a hard-fought first set, before taking charge to stage a comeback.

The youngster from Hyderabad registered her fifth consecutive win, sealing the deal with a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) scoreline in 2 hours and 52

minutes.

Heading into the second singles with a one-nil lead for India, Sahaja Yamalapalli took centre court to play against Dayeon Back. The Indian player showed resolve and determination despite suffering an early setback in both sets. Trailing 1-5 in the second set, Sahaja fought till the end but eventually lost 3-6, 4-6.

With everything to play for, and a playoff spot at stake, India's vastly experienced doubles duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare stepped up when it mattered the most, helping the team cross the line against Sohyun Park and Dabin Kim.

 

The Indian duo held their nerve, making sure they complemented each other at the net and baseline. They found the right angles to win 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and 15 minutes.

India will play alongside the best-performing teams from the 2025 Regional Group I events. The play-offs will be contested as groups of three teams, with the group winners advancing to the 2026 Qualifiers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
