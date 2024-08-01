News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Historic bronze for shooter Swapnil Kusale in Paris

Historic bronze for shooter Swapnil Kusale in Paris

Source: PTI
August 01, 2024 14:06 IST
IMAGE: Swapnil Kusale in action Photograph: Amr Alfiky / X.

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale clinched the first ever Olympic bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking the country's overall tally to three at the ongoing Paris Games here on Thursday.

Kusale shot an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final to finish third after being placed sixth at one stage.

The 28-year-old's medal comes following the stunning performance of Manu Bhaker, who clinched the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh.

All three medals so far for India have come in shooting events.

 

The last time a 50m rifle shooter made it to the Olympic finals was in 2012 London when Joydeep Karmakar finished fourth in 50m rifle prone event, a discipline which has been discontinued at the Olympics.

Kusale, who was a ticket collector and draws inspiration from cricket icon MS Dhoni.

Source: PTI
