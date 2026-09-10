Young Golfer Hissi Besra Shines At US Kids India North Championship

Promising young Indian golfer Hissi Besra clinched the prestigious US Kids India (North) title in the Girls 11-12 section with an impressive 5-under 67, highlighting her rising talent in junior golf.

Key Points Hissi Besra won the US Kids India (North) title in the Girls 11-12 category.

She achieved a remarkable score of 5-under 67, featuring six birdies at the Classic Golf and Country Club.

The victory marks a significant milestone in her promising junior golf career, following multiple podium finishes.

Other notable winners included Nihal Cheema (Boys 9), Rayirth Jain (Boys 10), and Drona Singh Dhull (Boys 12).

The first leg of the US Kids Golf India (North) showcased exceptional talent among young Indian golfers.

Hissi Besra, a young golfer blessed with a smooth swing and great temperament, created waves with the best card of the day as she produced a round of 5-under 67 to win the US Kids India (North) title in the Girls 11-12 section.

Hissi, who has podium finishes in multiple events including the three-day US Kids India Championships last year, has been in spotlight with good finishes in numerous events.

Hissi's Dominant Performance

Hissi had six birdies, with three on either side of the Classic Golf and Country Club. The only blemish on her card was a bogey on the Par-4 sixth hole. She birdied the first, third and the eighth on the front nine and added three more on the 10th, 12th and 15th before closing with three pars.

Hissi, who has been in Top 3 at the CSK South Zone championship in Chenai, Patna Junior Masters, the Kolkata Juniors and the Shubhankar Sharma All India Junior Invitational, has been on the rise in recent months and this is one of her first big wins in a career that shows great promise.

Other Junior Golfers Excel

The first leg of the 2026 US Kids Golf India (North) used preferred lies, and the young stars showed great skill and played superbly.

Nihal Cheema, a medallist at the US Kids World Championships this year in Pinehurst, was among the three other winners, who returned under par scores.

Cheema shot 70 with four birdies against two bogeys, while winning the Boys 9 competition ahead of another fine young talent Zowra Veer Sikand (76).

Rayirth Jain (70) of Gurgaon compiled a fine round of 2-under 70. Drona Singh Dhull, who has won a string of titles on the Indian scene this season, repeated his US Kids win in Boys 11 from last year. This time playing in Boys 12, he shot 1-under 71 despite three bogeys in a row from the 15th to the 17th.

Boys and Girls up to the age of eighth played nine-hole rounds, while all others played full 18 holes.

The second leg will be held on Friday at the Classic GCC.