Mondal, Kalbhairav Win U-15 National TT Titles

Young talents Himon Kumar Mondal and Tanishka Kalbhairav have emerged as the U-15 champions at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships, showcasing promising future for Indian table tennis.

Photograph: Table Tennis Federation of India/X

Key Points Himon Kumar Mondal and Tanishka Kalbhairav won the U-15 boys' and girls' titles at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.

Mondal, from West Bengal, made a strong comeback to defeat Rishaan Chattopadhyay 3-2 in the boys' final.

Kalbhairav, representing Karnataka, secured the girls' crown by beating Aarya Redkar of PSPBA 3-1.

Himon Kumar Mondal of West Bengal and Karnataka's Tanishka Kalbhairav registered hard-fought wins to emerge champions in the U-15 boys' and girls' sections respectively at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

Himon staged an impressive comeback to overcome fellow West Bengal paddler Rishaan Chattopadhyay 3-2 in the boys' final.

Tanishka defeated Aarya Redkar of PSPBA 3-1 to claim the girls' crown.