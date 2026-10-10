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Mondal, Kalbhairav Win U-15 National TT Titles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 10, 2026 18:14 IST 1 Minute Read
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Young talents Himon Kumar Mondal and Tanishka Kalbhairav have emerged as the U-15 champions at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships, showcasing promising future for Indian table tennis.

Photograph: Table Tennis Federation of India/X

Photograph: Table Tennis Federation of India/X

Key Points

  • Himon Kumar Mondal and Tanishka Kalbhairav won the U-15 boys' and girls' titles at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.
  • Mondal, from West Bengal, made a strong comeback to defeat Rishaan Chattopadhyay 3-2 in the boys' final.
  • Kalbhairav, representing Karnataka, secured the girls' crown by beating Aarya Redkar of PSPBA 3-1.

Himon Kumar Mondal of West Bengal and Karnataka's Tanishka Kalbhairav registered hard-fought wins to emerge champions in the U-15 boys' and girls' sections respectively at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

Himon staged an impressive comeback to overcome fellow West Bengal paddler Rishaan Chattopadhyay 3-2 in the boys' final.

 

Tanishka defeated Aarya Redkar of PSPBA 3-1 to claim the girls' crown.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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