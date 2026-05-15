Himanta Sarma's Son Completes Gruelling Vietnam Ironman

Nandil Sarma, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's son, successfully completed the Ironman Vietnam challenge.

IMAGE: Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed pride in his son Nandil's achievement. Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Himanta Biswa Sarma/X

Key Points Nandil Sarma, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's son, successfully completed the Ironman Vietnam challenge.

Ironman Vietnam involved a 3.8 km swim, a 180 km bike ride, and a full marathon.

Nandil, a law student, trained for seven to eight months for the gruelling endurance event.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a personal moment of pride after his son Nandil Sarma completed the gruelling Ironman Vietnam in about 16 hours.

Nandil, a fifth-year law student at the National Law School of India University, pushed through a brutal combination of swimming, cycling, and running to finish the challenge in Vietnam.

The Rigorous Demands of the Ironman Challenge

The Ironman demands a 3.8 km swim, a 180 km bike ride, and a full marathon -- all completed back-to-back with barely any rest.

For Nandil, who trained for seven to eight months, the finish line marked a remarkable test of endurance and discipline.

'The Ironman is widely regarded as one of the toughest endurance events in the world. It is a gruelling single-day test of stamina and determination,' Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

Nandil Sarma's Focus on Legal Career

Despite the achievement, Nandil remains focused on his legal studies in Bengaluru, with his father reiterating that he is in no rush to draw him into politics.

Speaking during the NDTV Assam Power Play show in Guwahati, the chief minister said his son should first establish himself as a successful legal professional.

'My advice to him is to become a good lawyer and serve the profession with dedication,' said Sarma, who has an LLB degree from the BRM Government Law College and practised at the Gauhati high court from 1996 to 2001 before entering active politics.