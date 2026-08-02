Assam CM Hails Lovlina Borgohain's CWG Silver Medal Win

Tokyo Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain has clinched a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, earning high praise from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for inspiring young athletes.

Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Key Points Lovlina Borgohain secured a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated her on this achievement.

Sarma praised Borgohain as an inspiration for the younger generation in Assam.

Borgohain, a Tokyo Olympic medalist, lost the 70kg boxing final to Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has congratulated Lovlina Borgohain on winning the silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He said her achievements are an inspiration for the younger generation in her native northeastern state.

"Assam's pride, India's champion. Heartiest congratulations to @LovlinaBorgohai on winning the Silver medal at the #CWG2026," Sarma said in a post on X late on Saturday night. "You continue to inspire a generation of young athletes and make every Assamese immensely proud. We can't wait to celebrate this remarkable achievement with you," he added.

Tokyo Olympic medalist, Lovlina lost to Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia in the women's 70kg boxing final in a split 1-4 verdict.