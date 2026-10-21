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Himanshu Nandal Secures Second Bronze At Asian Para Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 21, 2026 15:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian para swimmer Himanshu Nandal has clinched his second bronze medal at the Asian Para Games, showcasing remarkable talent in the men's 100m breaststroke S11 event and building on his earlier success.

Key Points

  • Indian swimmer Himanshu Nandal won his second bronze medal at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday in the men's 100m breaststroke S11 event.
  • Nandal, who is 22 and completely visually impaired, clocked 1:20.72 seconds in the event.
  • He had previously secured a bronze medal on Tuesday in the men's 400m freestyle S11 event.
  • Himanshu became the first Indian blind swimmer to achieve the Minimum Qualification Standard for the Paris Paralympics in 2024.
  • The S11 classification in para swimming is for athletes with severe visual impairment.

Indian swimmer Himanshu Nandal clinched his second bronze medal at the Asian Para Games, finishing third in the men's 100m breaststroke S11 event here on Wednesday.

Nandal's Journey To Success

The 22-year-old from Rohtak, Haryana, who has been completely visually impaired since birth due to an optic nerve failure, clocked 1:20.72 seconds. China's Yang Bozun won the gold in a Games-record time of 1:12.69, while Japan's Keiichi Kimura took silver in 1:12.72.

 

Himanshu had opened his medal account on Tuesday, clocking 5:10.91 to finish third in a four-swimmer field in the men's 400m freestyle S11 event.

Coming from a family with a sporting background, Himanshu was inspired by his father, who played hockey at the national level. He moved to Delhi at the age of four and joined the National Association for the Blind, where he learnt Braille.

A political science graduate from Delhi University's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Himanshu initially took up judo and won medals at the national level before switching to swimming in 2021.

In 2024, he became the first Indian blind swimmer to achieve the Minimum Qualification Standard for the Paris Paralympics.

The S11 classification in para swimming is for athletes with severe visual impairment, including those with very low visual acuity or no light perception.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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