Himanshu Dhillon Clinches Thrilling Air Rifle Gold At National Trials

Discover how Himanshu Dhillon, Deeksha Vaishya, and Suraj Sharma clinched gold medals at the T4 national selection trials, impacting national rankings and the crucial Asian Games team selection for Indian rifle and pistol shooters.

Key Points Himanshu Dhillon of Haryana won the men's 10m air rifle final with a last-shot victory over Maharashtra's Parth Rakesh Mane.

Deeksha Vaishya from Uttar Pradesh secured the gold in the women's air rifle event, finishing with 252.7 points.

Suraj Sharma of Madhya Pradesh claimed the top spot in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol final with a score of 29.

The results from these T4 national selection trials significantly influence national rankings and the final selection of rifle and pistol teams for the upcoming Asian Games.

Himanshu Dhillon of Haryana clinched a thrilling last shot win over Maharashtra's Parth Rakesh Mane in the men's 10m air rifle final in the T4 national selection trials for Rifle and Pistol shooters here on Sunday. Himanshu, who was 0.2 behind Parth ahead of the 24th and final shot of the men's air rifle final and a 10.6 to the latter's 10.3, sealed the win by the narrowest of margins. Himanshu ended with 252.2 points on the board. Delhi's Parth Makhija took bronze.

Women's Air Rifle And Pistol Results

In the women's air rifle, Uttar Pradesh's Deeksha Vaishya began strong, going into the lead in the second five-shot series and despite a strong field chasing her, held strong to ward off Ashi Chouksey by 1.2, finishing with 252.7. Railways' Sonam Uttam Maskar took bronze.

In the third final of the day, Madhya Pradesh's Suraj Sharma took the top spot with a score of 29 in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP) final. Ankur Goel of Uttarakhand was second with 27, while Bhavesh Shekhawat was third with 25 hits.

Impact On National Rankings And Asian Games Selection

In the national rankings however, Parth took top spot while Himanshu came in second. After the T4 women's air rifle, Sonam Maskar benefitted the most, going up to second behind Elavenil Valarivan, while Navy veteran Omkar Singh took second spot behind Anish in the domestic men's RFP rankings after the day's results.

The 12-member shotgun team for the Asian Games has already been announced while the rifle and pistol teams will be announced after the on-going trials.