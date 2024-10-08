News
'HIL will give youngsters platform to showcase talent'

'HIL will give youngsters platform to showcase talent'

Source: PTI
October 08, 2024 16:48 IST
PR Sreejesh will act purely as mentor to his team

IMAGE: PR Sreejesh will act purely as mentor to his team. Photograph: Hockey India

With the Hockey India League set to be revived later this year, former India keeper PR Sreejesh called it the perfect platform for youngsters to get exposure to international standards.

"HIL is a great platform. When you look into it, it's a platform where the youngsters can come up, perform and showcase their talent, and that's the easiest shortcut to get into the National League," he stated.

 

"Because there are hidden talents who never got an opportunity, (and) now, they are getting it in a worldwide platform where they come. Also, it's indirectly helping the players to mature because you are playing along with the best players.

"You are learning from them the leadership quality, the initiative, and what they take in a team environment. And over to that, you are accommodating the pressure."

Sreejesh had clarified earlier that he won't be competing in the HIL but will instead take up the role of Director of Hockey with the Delhi franchise.

Explaining his role, he maintained that he would mainly act as a mentor to the team members.

"I will be a mentor for the team members. I will be with them and be an assistant coach for my coaching staff. And I will act like a bridge between the corporate and the team, that's it.

"So, my job is just to coordinate everything. But yeah, I act like an ambassador there," he signed off.

Source: PTI
More like this

'All we are here for is to try and win on the 12th'

'All we are here for is to try and win on the 12th'

'The ball is going to miss you, and so will all of us'

'The ball is going to miss you, and so will all of us'

