HIL: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers pip Shrachi Bengal Tigers

HIL: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers pip Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
January 08, 2026 23:27 IST

Arthur Van Doren

IMAGE: Arthur Van Doren, captain of Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, was adjudged the player of the match. Photograph: Hockey India League/X

Boby Singh Dhami produced a late goal as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers registered their second win on the trot, clinching a narrow 2-1 victory against Shrachi Bengal Tigers in the men's Hockey India League, in Chennai, on Thursday.

Alexander Hendrickx (52') and Dhami (57') scored for the winners, while Affan Yousuf (56') netted for the Tigers.

Kalinga Lancers dominated possession, registering 11 circle entries but couldn't find a significant opening apart from the lone penalty corner in a goalless first quarter.

The Tigers grew into the game in the second quarter with 9 circle entries and 4 shots but were kept at bay by Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who pulled off some exceptional saves in goal for the Lancers.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers continued to build on the momentum they found in the second quarter, pushing the Lancers back in their own half with some intricate exchanges.

Both teams remained resilient at the back though, not allowing the other to get their noses in front. Heading into the final quarter, there was nothing to separate the two teams.

James Carr remained stupendous in goal for the Tigers in the opening stages of the fourth quarter.

 

However, his resistance was finally broken after Hendrickx's dragflick from a penalty corner found its way into the back of the net to give the Lancers the lead.

Their lead lasted for merely four minutes though, after a long ball was trapped by Enrique Gonzalez before the Spanish defender set up Yousuf (56') for a tap-in, getting the Tigers back on level terms.

The Lancers responded instantly from a penalty corner after the goalkeeper's initial save fell kindly for Dhami, who scored the winner from close range to give the Lancers all three points.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
