HIL: UP Rudras down Delhi Pipers; Toofans overcome Soormas

IMAGE: UP Rudras celebrate their win over Delhi SG Pipers in Rourkela on Saturday. Photograph: Hockey India League/X

UP Rudras notched up an important 3-1 win against Delhi SG Pipers in their Hockey India League (HIL) match in Rourkela on Saturday.

Goals by Floris Wortelboer (30'), Kane Russell (43') and Tanguy Cosyns (54') helped UP Rudras bag three points and climb to number two on the points table.

Jake Whetton (29') was the lone scorer for Delhi SG Pipers who are yet to register an outright victory in the league.

UP Rudras looked like a stronger team on paper with the way they began the quarter. They created more circle entries with compact attack and were stronger than their opponent in terms of ball possession.

Early in the first quarter, they even won the first penalty corner of the match but the chance went begging when Kane Russell teamed up with Sam Ward to bring about a variation in the PC, but Ward couldn't quite get the right connection and his strike went wide off the mark.

The next few minutes saw Rudras dominate with the ball, and local Odisha player Sudeep Chirmako showcased some fine attacking skills to foray into the striking circle on a couple of occasions. But the quarter ended with the scoreline reading 0-0.

The next quarter began with Rudras creating yet another fine chance to take a 1-0 lead. This time again, it was via a penalty corner. However, the draglick went straight to the keeper. Though Lalit Upadhyay picked up the rebound, the shot was off target.

While Rudras continued to do everything right in their attack to get ahead in the game, their defence lapsed in the 29th minute when Delhi SG Pipers struck the first goal of the match.

It was their captain Jake Whetton, who did brilliantly at the top of the circle to dribble past defenders and take an ambitious shot at goal. Their celebrations, however, didn't last too long as UP Rudras' Floris Wortelboer found the equaliser in the very next minute.

The Rudras were finally able to take lead in the 43rd minute when they were awarded a PC. This time, Kane Russell was on target, with a powerful flick to fetch his team an important 2-1 lead.

Ahead only by one goal, UP Rudras had to fight for the ball to stay in the lead in the final quarter.

Delhi SG Pipers meanwhile pushed for an equaliser. Six minutes into the quarter, youngster Manjeet took a brave shot on goal but didn't succeed while they also won a penalty corner in the following minutes but a goal eluded them.

Meanwhile, Rudras found a cushion when they struck their third goal in the 54th minute through Tanguy Cosyns. He was immaculate in his execution of the penalty corner to put his team in a strong position.

With less than five minutes to the final hooter, Delhi SG Pipers earned a PC. But they couldn't make much of it.

Hyderabad Toofans overcome Soorma Hockey in shoot-out

IMAGE: The Hyderabad Toofans registers a 4-3 win. Photograph: Hockey India League/X

Hyderabad Toofans scored a thrilling 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Soorma Hockey Club after the teams were locked in a 1-1 stalemate at the end of regulation time in a Hockey India League match in Rourkela on Saturday.

Nicolas Della Torre (8th) gave Soorma Hockey Club the lead in the first quarter before Amandeep Lakra (40th) brought the Hyderabad Toofans back on level terms with a fierce drag flick.

Hyderabad Toofans goalkeeper Dominic Dixson's heroics in sudden death then secured a bonus point for the side.

Hyderabad Toofans dominated at the start, making things difficult for the rival defence. The onslaught saw Shilanand Lakra getting an early opportunity to score but his shot flew over the goal.

Soorma found their rhythm as the quarter progressed and Nicolas embarked on a scintillating run to beat several players and earn the first penalty corner of the game. He stepped up to find the back of the net and give his team the lead.

In the second quarter, Hyderabad Toofans' Arshdeep pounced on a loose ball in the shooting circle but was unable to find the back of the net after bypassing Vincent Vanasch. The Toofans created numerous circle entries but the Soormas defended stoutly and ensured the first half ended 1-0 in their favour.

Both teams reduced the pace of the game to create clear opportunities in the third quarter. Toofans' Shilanand picked the ball on the left wing and found Jacob Anderson but his close-range shot was wide of the post.

Soorma then earned a penalty corner halfway through the quarter but Harmanpreet's drag-flick went wide.

Hyderabad Toofans went on to earn a penalty corner of their own soon after and Amandeep picked out the left corner of the goal with a powerful flick to equalise.

Zach Wallace scored for Hyderabad Toofans in sudden death and goalkeeper Dominic Dixson saved Nicolas Poncelet's attempt to secure the bonus point for Hyderabad Toofans.

Hyderabad Toofans will play Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on Sunday.