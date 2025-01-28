HIL: Toofans stumble after Anderson's record goal

IMAGE: Hyderabad Toofans' Jacob Anderson scored the fastest goal in the Hockey India League history with a 20th second strike against Team Gonasika in Rourkela on Tuesday. Photograph: Hockey India League

Jacob Anderson scored the fastest goal in the Hockey India League history, but it went in vain as the Hyderabad Toofans lost to Team Gonasika in the shootout in the HIL match in Rourkela on Tuesday.



After Anderson's quickfire strike immediately after the start, Tim Brand (6th minute) and Amandeep Lakra (25th) added to Toofans' tally, but a brace from Victor Charlet (12th, 55th) and a superb goal from Araijeet Singh Hundal (24th) saw Team Gonasika draw level before winning the shootout.



The Toofans made a scintillating start courtesy of Australian Anderson, who latched on to a defensive error and surged into the circle before smashing the ball into the goal in the 20th second.



The Toofans, who took the lead inside the opening minute, found their second in the sixth minute. Maico Casella’s silky stickwork took him to the edge of the box and he drilled a fiery pass towards the goal. Brand, anticipating the pass, stuck his stick out at the right moment to deflect the ball into the roof of the net and make it 2-0 to the Toofans.



Team Gonasika found a way back into the contest in the 12th minute when they were awarded a penalty stroke. Charlet stepped up to the opportunity and beat Dominic Dixon despite the keeper going the wrong way. After the first quarter, the game hung in the balance, with the Toofans holding on to a 2-1 lead.



That lead did not last long, as Team Gonasika were awarded yet another penalty stroke in the second quarter. Araijeet made no mistake from the spot, sending the keeper the wrong way and scoring the equalizer in the 24th minute. For the first time since

the opening minute, Team Gonasika were back on level terms.However, the Toofans didn’t take their foot off the pedal and grabbed the lead in the very next minute through local lad Amandeep. He put all his weight behind the ball and unleashed a venomous dragflick that soared into the goal, much to the joy of the Rourkela crowd. The Toofans went into the break leading 3-2.There was end-to-end action in the third quarter with the Toofans calling the shots, but neither team troubled the scorers. They won a flurry of penalty corners and one of those saw Gonzalo Peillat go for the bottom corner but his attempt drifted wide.With nothing at stake from a qualification perspective, Team Gonasika gave it their all in the final quarter and got off to a strong start when Araijeet had a powerful strike on target. Dixon read the shot well to make a strong block and was kept busy over the next few minutes.He made another brilliant save on his left to deny Araijeet and then charged off his line to block Nikkin Thimmaiah’s attempt. Dixon was finally beaten in the 55th minute when Charlet’s thunderous dragflick zoomed past him. Charlet took his time, picked his spot and struck it perfectly to bring his side back into the contest.From trailing by two goals, Team Gonasika managed to level scores at 3-3.Jack Waller, on his birthday, nearly sealed the match in Team Gonasika’s favour when he made a strong connection to Araijeet’s cross, but Dixon displayed tremendous skill to make a crucial block as the game headed to a penalty shootout.

The Toofans took the early lead in the shootout but were then stifled as Oliver Payne put up an inspired performance to make three successive saves and end his side’s campaign on a joyous note.



Toofans stay in second spot despite the loss, but they will have to wait until Wednesday’s matches to find out whether they will qualify for the semi-finals.