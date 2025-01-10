HIL: TN Dragons edge Bengal Tigers; rise to top

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Dragons' players celebrate a goal against Bengal Tigers during the HIL match in Rourkela on Friday. Photograph: Hockey India League

Tamil Nadu Dragons beat Sharchi Rarh Bengal Tigers 2-1 in a closely-contested match to go top of the table in the Hockey India League in Rourkela on Friday.



Karti Selvam (16th minute) and Uttam Singh (37th) scored field goals for the Tamil Nadu side, while veteran Rupinder Pal Singh (35th) struck for the Bengal team from the penalty spot.



Rupinder failed to score from another penalty stroke in the 44th minute.



The victory extended the Tamil Nadu Dragons' winning run and saw them dislodge Bengal Tigers at the top of the HIL standings.



A cagey first half saw neither team threaten the goal in the opening 10 minutes before the Tamil Nadu Dragons switched gears.



They made regular inroads to the opposition circle and had a chance to take the lead after winning a penalty corner, but Jamie Carr made a sharp save to his right to deny Blake Govers.



However, the Dragons did not have to wait long to take the lead as Karthi scored within seconds of the second quarter.



Uttam played a delightful aerial pass across the goal and Karthi was at the right place at the right time to caress the ball home and score his second goal of the season.



Bengal Tigers pushed bodies forward in search of an equaliser, but the Dragons

defended doggedly.Jugraj Singh struck a vicious drag-flick mid-way into the second quarter and David Harte parried it onto the crossbar.Sean Findlay also had a go at the goal but was denied by a spirited Harte.Bengal Tigers continued where they left off as they raided the Dragons' box. They won a penalty corner in the 35th minute, but Harte was up to the task as he blocked Sam Lane's attempt.However, Harte could not do much a few seconds later as Rupinder Pal Singh scored from a penalty stroke to earn his side the much-needed equaliser. The side from Bengal nearly took the lead a minute later when Tim Cross' strike bounced off the woodwork.The Dragons went on to grab the lead in the 37th minute, much against the run of play.A lovely long pass found Mortiz Ludwig in the circle and he played an inch-perfect pass for Uttam, who calmly slotted it into the back of the net to make it 2-1.

Bengal Tigers wasted three penalty corners in the 39th minute and had a golden chance to draw parity when they were awarded another penalty stroke in the 44th minute.



Rupinder stepped up but uncharacteristically dragged his effort wide of the target. He got another opportunity from a penalty corner in the 52nd minute, but his drag flick failed to trouble the goalkeeper.



The Dragons were reduced to 10 men when Ludwig received a yellow card in the 54th minute and it got worse as Chandan Yadav also got a yellow card in the 58th minute. But the Tamil Nadu side pulled off a resolute defensive display to seal a well-deserved victory.