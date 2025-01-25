HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » HIL: Team Gonasika rally to beat TN Dragons

HIL: Team Gonasika rally to beat TN Dragons

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 25, 2025 20:48 IST

x

IMAGE: Team Gonasika's players celebrate a goal against Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hockey India League, in Rourkela, on Saturday. Photograph: Hockey India League

Team Gonasika put on an impressive performance to outclass Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in a Pool B match of the men's Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Stadium, in Rourkela, on Saturday.

Araijeet Singh Hundal (14th), Jack Waller (45th), Tim Howard (50th), and Chandanda Nikkin Thimmaiah (51th) were the goalscorers for Gonasika, while Amit Rohidas (8th) and Tom Craig (56th) found the net for the Dragons.

Despite the loss, the Tamil Nadu Dragons held on to the top spot in the points table with 17 points from nine games. Team Gonasika, meanwhile, remained in seventh place with 10 points from their nine matches.

Team Gonasika kicked off the match with a high-tempo attack, earning a penalty corner within the opening minute. However, they couldn’t make the most of this early opportunity, as the Tamil Nadu Dragons displayed a strong defensive structure, successfully thwarting the threat.

The Dragons quickly turned defense into offense, launching a swift counterattack that earned them their first penalty corner of the match. Captain Amit Rohidas (8’) stepped up and brilliantly slotted the ball home with precision, giving his side an early 1-0 lead.

Buoyed by the advantage, the Tamil Nadu Dragons shifted their strategy, focusing on controlling possession and dictating the tempo of the game.

Meanwhile, Gonasika, determined to fight back, leaned into a counterattacking style, which soon paid dividends as a well-executed play saw Struan Walker deliver a pinpoint pass to Araijeet Singh Hundal (14th), who found space and unleashed a powerful shot, levelling the score with a clinical finish.

The thrilling first quarter came to a close with both teams locked at 1-1, setting the stage for an exciting battle ahead.

IMAGE: Team Gonasika's Araijeet Singh Hundal in action. Photograph: Hockey India League

The second quarter saw both teams engaging in early exchanges, with each side making several circle entries. Team Gonasika came close to taking the lead multiple times and earned two penalty corners, but they were unable to capitalise on their chances. Despite the attacking efforts from both teams, the second quarter remained goalless, and the halftime score stayed level at 1-1.

Team Gonasika began the third quarter on an attacking note and won a penalty corner, but Tamil Nadu Dragons goalkeeper David Harte stretched to his left to make a good save and keep his team on level terms.

In the meantime, the Dragons increased their attacking intensity and tested the Gonasika’s defence on multiple occasions to put the pressure back on them. The strategy helped them win two back-to-back penalty corners, but they failed to covert any of them.

 

Team Gonasika eventually managed to break the deadlock when Jack Waller (45th) skillfully deflected a pass from Manpreet Singh to convert a penalty corner, putting his team ahead. As the penultimate quarter came to a close, Team Gonasika held a 2-1 lead, setting up an intense final phase of the match.

With the scoreline in their favor, Gonasika came out firing in the fourth and final quarter, quickly extending their lead. Captain Tim Howard (50th) capitalised on a perfectly placed long pass from Jack Waller, deflecting it into the net to make it 3-1. Just a minute later, Chandanda Nikkin Thimmaiah (51th) added another goal, finishing off an impressive team effort to push Gonasika’s advantage to 4-1.

Facing a significant deficit, the Tamil Nadu Dragons ramped up their intensity, shifting to a more aggressive attacking strategy. Their efforts paid off when Tom Craig managed to score, narrowing the gap to 4-2 in the 56th minute. However, despite their push, this proved to be the final goal of the match, as Team Gonasika secured a well-earned 4-2 victory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

From heartbreak to triumph! Keys ends 16-year wait
From heartbreak to triumph! Keys ends 16-year wait
PIX: Keys stuns Sabalenka to win Australian Open
PIX: Keys stuns Sabalenka to win Australian Open
All about Australian Open champion Madison Keys
All about Australian Open champion Madison Keys
Mohun Bagan fans set to break banner world record
Mohun Bagan fans set to break banner world record
Teams are no longer scared of Man City: Guardiola
Teams are no longer scared of Man City: Guardiola

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

No Whites! 4 White Foods To Limit For A Healthier You

webstory image 2

What's Inside The Republic Day Invitation Box?

webstory image 3

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

VIDEOS

Video: Moment 4 Israeli women soldiers released by Hamas 2:51

Video: Moment 4 Israeli women soldiers released by Hamas

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Indonesian Prez Prabowo Subianto1:14

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Indonesian Prez...

Tricolour to be hoisted after 40 years in Kawargatta village0:30

Tricolour to be hoisted after 40 years in Kawargatta village

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD