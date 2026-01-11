HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HIL: Shootout drama lifts Kalinga Lancers to top spot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 11, 2026 20:59 IST

IMAGE: Jed Snowden the shootout hero as Kalinga Lancers go top. Photograph: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers/X

Jed Snowden came off the bench in the shootout to secure a 3-1 win for the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers against HIL GC after the two teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the men's Hockey India League (HIL) in Ranchi on Sunday.

Ajeet Yadav (19th) and Alexander Hendrickx (23rd) scored for their respective sides in regulation time at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium.

The shootout was also a tense affair with both goalkeepers standing tall in goal.

After conceding a goal on their respective first attempts, James Mazarelo and Jed Snowden denied the next two takers.

Arthur Van Doren held his nerve for the Lancers before Ajeet Yadav missed for HIL GC, allowing Dilpreet Singh to seal the deal for the Lancers in the shootout.

With that result, the Lancers moved to the top of the table.

 

The Lancers didn't concede a single penalty corner throughout the contest.

HIL GC dictated terms in the opening exchanges but couldn't quite make any significant inroads despite the six circle entries. The Lancers held their shape, registering six circle entries of their own while playing on the counter attack.

They did earn the first real opportunity of the game with a penalty corner, but couldn't make it count in a goalless first quarter.

HIL GC took the lead from their first attempt on target in the second quarter. Captain Hardik Singh orchestrated the move from midfield, before Ajeet tapped in his effort from close range to break the deadlock.

The Lancers had a couple of shots on goal and six penalty corners in a span of a couple minutes. They eventually found a way past HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo courtesy a powerful dragflick from Hendrickx, levelling the scores at half time.

The Lancers continued to look dangerous and came close to taking the lead through Hendrickx before being denied by James Mazarelo at HIL GC goal.

Heading into the final quarter, the two teams remained relentless in their pursuit in search of a winner. HIL GC only registered three circle entries, while the Lancers managed to register two circle entries in the final quarter.

With neither side mustering an attempt on target, the game had to be decided through a shootout.

