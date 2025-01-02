HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » HIL: Rupinder brace guides Bengal Tigers to victory

HIL: Rupinder brace guides Bengal Tigers to victory

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2025 00:12 IST

x

IMAGE: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers' players celebrate after Rupinder Pal Singh scored a goal against Team Gonasika. Photograph: Hockey India League

Rupinder Pal Singh rolled back the years with a brace, helping the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers beat Team Gonasika 2-1 in their Hero Hockey India League match in Rourkela on Wednesday.

Rupinder (31st and 48th minute) scored from a penalty corner and a penalty stroke, while Manpreet Singh scored Team Gonasika's solitary goal.

Team Gonasika controlled the tempo of the match with the trio of Vishnukanth Singh, Jack Waller and Jake Draper busy in the middle of the park. SK Uthappa gave Gonasika their first big chance as he won a penalty corner midway through the first quarter.

The Bengal Tigers would have another crack at taking the lead in the first quarter with Sukhjeet winning a penalty corner in the final minute. Oliver Payne once again kept Jugraj Singh's attempt at bay.

The

second quarter was a scratchy affair as neither side created any clear cut opportunities.

The opening five minutes of the third quarter had more action than the previous two quarters combined as both sides scored once each and had a couple of big chances.

The Bengal Tigers were the ones to break the deadlock as Sukhjeet won a sixth penalty corner in the opening minute. Rupinder fired in an unstoppable shot to give his side the lead in the 31st minute.

The celebration lasted less than a minute as Gonasika equalised as soon as play restarted.

 

The intensity lessened a bit as both sides focused on staying solid in defence and not committing mistakes. Sukhjeet had the final big chance of the quarter as he led a solo counter in the final minute before drawing a good save from his India teammate Karkera.

The Bengal Tigers retook the lead early in the fourth quarter as Abhishek won a penalty stroke in the 48th minute. Up stepped Rupinder Pal and he coolly found the bottom corner of the goal past Payne.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Exclusive! The Koneru Humpy Interview
Exclusive! The Koneru Humpy Interview
Vaishali wins women's World Blitz bronze
Vaishali wins women's World Blitz bronze
20 Stunning Sports PHOTOS From 2024
20 Stunning Sports PHOTOS From 2024
Kambli Dances To Chak De In Hospital
Kambli Dances To Chak De In Hospital
SEE: Rohit bids emotional farewell to 2024
SEE: Rohit bids emotional farewell to 2024

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Great Habits To Keep Couples Always Happy

webstory image 2

5 Foods To Keep Your Lungs Healthy

webstory image 3

Cycle Your Way To A Fresh Start: 5 Morning Benefits

VIDEOS

Solang Valley sees surge in tourists after fresh snowfall in Himachal1:06

Solang Valley sees surge in tourists after fresh snowfall...

10-year-old Jashvi recites 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram' under 6 min 59 sec8:17

10-year-old Jashvi recites 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram'...

Devotees throng Mahakal Temple to witness the first Bhasma Aarti of 20253:13

Devotees throng Mahakal Temple to witness the first...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD