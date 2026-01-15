HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HIL: JSW Soorma open account with win over HIL GC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
January 15, 2026 23:39 IST

HIL

IMAGE: JSW Soorma Hockey Club's Gurjant Singh was adjudged the player of the match. Photograph: HIL/X

JSW Soorma Hockey Club registered their first victory in the Men's Hockey India League 2026 as they beat HIL Governing Council 3-1, in Ranchi, on Thursday.

A brace by captain Harmanpreet Singh (15', 38') and a goal by Gurjant Singh (27') saw their team through. Meanwhile, Kane Russell scored the lone goal for HIL GC, equalling Tom Boon's total of 10 goals as top scorers in the league so far.

Despite the loss, HIL GC continue to remain in the top two of the points table.

Soorma's dominance began as early as the first quarter when they managed a PC with just 33 seconds left for the first hooter.

With world's most fierce dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh in their ranks, it was no surprise that the PC was converted with ease.

 

HIL GC tried bouncing back in the next quarter with some quick-fire attempts by team captain Hardik Singh but they couldn't come close to a goal.

Meanwhile in the 27th minute, Gurjant Singh was incredibly impressive when he drove into the circle from the left, dribbling with pace and precision to take a shot on goal. It was his trademark shot, beating goalie James Mazarelo with ease.

This 2-0 lead put HIL GC under pressure and that was evident with their star goal-scorer Kane Russell engaging in a hard tackle that resulted in him getting a green card in the 30th minute of the game.

This meant HIL GC started the third quarter with just 10 players.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
