HIL: Hyderabad Toofans end TN Dragons unbeaten run

HIL: Hyderabad Toofans end TN Dragons unbeaten run

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
January 18, 2025 22:24 IST

Hyderabad Toofans's Gonzalo Peillat celebrates scoring during the men's Hockey India League match against Tamil Nadu Dragons in Ranchi on Saturday.

IMAGE: Hyderabad Toofans's Gonzalo Peillat celebrates scoring during the men's Hockey India League match against Tamil Nadu Dragons in Ranchi on Saturday. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Gonzalo Peillat scored a brace as Hyderabad Toofans ended Tamil Nadu Dragons unbeaten run with a 4-0 win in the men's Hockey India League in Ranchi on Saturday.

Peillat (21st, 48th minutes), Arthur de Sloover (31st), and Tim Brand (33rd) scored for the Toofans, lifting their team to second place in the standings with 13 points from seven matches, just behind the Dragons, who remain on top with 15 points.

 

The match started evenly, with both the teams creating a few chances in the first quarter. The Dragons came close to scoring through a penalty corner, but Hyderabad goalkeeper Vikas Dahiya made a fine save to deny Blake Govers.

The Toofans nearly broke the deadlock at the end of the quarter when Arthur de Sloover set up Maico Casella, but Tamil Nadu's David Harte made a crucial save.

The Toofans took the lead in the 21st minute after winning a penalty-corner. Peillat capitalised on the opportunity, firing a powerful drag flick into the top corner of the net.

Hyderabad continued their momentum after half-time, doubling their lead within a minute of the restart.

De Sloover recovered from a missed trap to slam the ball into the back of the net.

Two minutes later, Brand added a third, deflecting Jacob Anderson's pass into the net.

The Dragons struggled to find their rhythm as Hyderabad's solid defense kept them at bay.

Peillat struck again in the fourth quarter, converting the Toofans' 17th penalty corner with a precise flick between the goalkeeper and the defender.

The Dragons' attack faltered throughout the match, with Blake Govers unable to find his usual scoring touch.

Despite having an extra player in the final minutes after Talwinder Singh's yellow card, the Tamil Nadu side couldn't break through.

Hyderabad closed the match with 18 penalty corners, dominating possession and applying relentless pressure.

With this emphatic win, the Toofans are back in contention, keeping the race for the league title wide open.

The Odisha Warriors will play the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the women's HIL Hockey India League on Sunday, while Vedanta Kalinga Lancers will face Delhi SG Pipers in the men's event.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
