HIL: Delhi SG Pipers lose to Soorma

Delhi SG Pipers suffered another agonising defeat, losing 1-2 to JSW Soorma Hockey Club in a men's Hockey India League match in Rourkela on Wednesday.

Soorma struck one goal each in the first and second quarters through Harjeet Singh (9th) and India international Gurjant Singh (17th) through field efforts to secure the win.

Delhi SG Pipers pulled off a goal through Corey Weyer from a field strike in the 59th minute but it was too little too late for them.

As has been the case in almost all their matches so far, Delhi SG Pipers were unable to utilise their chances despite enjoying the better share of ball possession. They had themselves to blame as they suffered another defeat.

The Pipers didn't have the best of starts to the match as Soorma created more scoring opportunities than their opponents. It resulted in Harjeet scoring from a brilliant strike from top of the circle to hand the Soormas the lead in the ninth minute.

A defensive lapse from Delhi SG Piper allowed Gurjant enough space to double Soorma's lead with a slap hit from the right corner in the 17th minute.

Trailing by two goals, Delhi SG Pipers pressed for goals and the fourth and final quarter totally belonged to them. They managed to get one goal, albeit to no effect on the final result.

Just a minute from the final hooter, Corey Weyer reduced the margin with a field goal from a goal-mouth melee.

In terms of circle entries, Delhi SG Pipers were by far the better side as they made 32 circle entries as against their opponent's 19 but what mattered in the end was utilising the chances.

All in all, it was a slugfest between the two teams' strikeforce where the Soormas came out triumphant in the end.

Delhi SG Pipers will next play Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on January 27 in Rourkela in their final match.

HIL: Bengal Tigers stay in hunt for spot in final

Kathryn Mullan's double strike made all the difference as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers beat Delhi SG Pipers 2-0 in a Women's Hockey India League match in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Mullan scored in the 21st and 33rd minutes to hand the Bengal Tigers all the points from the match.

With this win, Bengal Tigers have seven points, three fewer than Soorma Club and Odisha Warriors.

Bengal Tigers need to secure a massive victory in their final match against Soorma to have any chance of making it to the final.

It was an engaging first quarter of play with both teams vying for domination in the midfield.

The only goal-scoring chance of the quarter was created by Bengal Tigers when they won a penalty corner in the 13th minute. Captain Udita's effort was dealt with by the SG Pipers defence.

Delhi SG Pipers had a good start to the second quarter as they won their first penalty corner of the match. Deepika's drag flick was turned away brilliantly by Bengal Tigers goalkeeper Jennifer Rizzo.

The Tigers took the lead in the 21st minute through Mullan. The Irish player did really well to bring the ball to the edge of the circle, and with her back to the goal, beat goalkeeper Bansari Solanki.

The Tigers did well to control the flow of the match as they defended their 23m zone and threatened the SG Pipers defence on the counter.

It did not take too long into the third quarter for the Tigers to score with Mullan notching her second of the night.

The goal, however, was set up by Lalremsiami who went on a brilliant solo run down the right channel and the goal-line before squaring the ball to Mullan to tap in.

The SG Pipers went all out for a goal as they notched 13 circle penetrations in the third quarter. The Bengal Tigers defence did extremely well to limit the SG Pipers to just three shots on goal.

It was a similar story in the fourth quarter as the SG Pipers continued to put pressure on the Bengal Tigers defence. However, it just was not their night as the Bengal Tigers held on to secure an important win.