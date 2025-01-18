HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » HIL: Delhi SG Pipers down JSW Soorma

HIL: Delhi SG Pipers down JSW Soorma

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 18, 2025 00:08 IST

x

Delhi SG Pipers celebrate their first win

IMAGE: Delhi SG Pipers celebrate their first win in the HIL on Friday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India League/X

Delhi SG Pipers' young players come to the fore in a spectacular fashion as they humbled table-toppers JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2-0 in their Women's Hockey India League match, in Rourkela on Friday.

Delhi thus registered their first win of the league as Sangita Kumari (25th) and Deepika (47th) struck from set pieces.

 

While Sangita converted a penalty corner to open the team's account in the league, Deepika came to the party through another penalty corner conversion in the final quarter.

After having suffered defeats in their first two matches, Delhi SG Pipers came out all guns blazing to prove a point against JSW Soorma Hockey Club, who were unbeaten before this match having won their first two games.

Delhi SG Pipers controlled the proceedings from the onset and enjoyed the better share of ball possession in the first two quarters.

Delhi SG Pipers had eight penalty corners — two in the first quarter and as many as six in the second 15 minutes, one of which was converted by Sangita.

Trailing by a goal, JSW Soorma came out hard with more purpose after the change of ends and dominated possession in the third quarter, but were denied any openings by the resolute Pipers defence.

Delhi SG Pipers secured two penalty corners in the third while Soorma pressed hard on their opponents and earned five set pieces, but were unable to prise a goal.

Two minutes into the final quarter, Deepika converted Delhi SG Pipers' 10th penalty corner to double the lead for her side.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chasing Shearer's record, Haaland signs new deal
Chasing Shearer's record, Haaland signs new deal
ISL: Brilliant Eze takes J'shedpur to 2nd spot
ISL: Brilliant Eze takes J'shedpur to 2nd spot
Will selectors take a chance on Bumrah for CT?
Will selectors take a chance on Bumrah for CT?
Will Kohli heed Manjrekar's advice?
Will Kohli heed Manjrekar's advice?
Tendulkar acknowledges Nair's 'extraordinary' exploits
Tendulkar acknowledges Nair's 'extraordinary' exploits

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Realme 14 Pro 5G Launched In India

webstory image 2

7 Reasons Why You Must Have Apple Cider Vinegar

webstory image 3

Babes In Boots: Priyanka, Esha, Alia..

VIDEOS

Auto driver recounts rushing Saif to hospital after brutal attack1:18

Auto driver recounts rushing Saif to hospital after...

Foreign devotees chant 'Radhe-Radhe', express joy on attending Maha Kumbh3:48

Foreign devotees chant 'Radhe-Radhe', express joy on...

Sara visits Saif Ali Khan in the Hospital0:54

Sara visits Saif Ali Khan in the Hospital

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD