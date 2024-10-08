HIL: A new era for Indian women's hockey

HIL can transform Indian hockey's landscape, feels Salima Tete

IMAGE: The HIL is all set to return after seven years in December this year. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Indian women's team captain Salima Tete can't wait for the upcoming Hockey India League as she feels that the event will help shape the careers of young players and build a strong bench strength for the national team.

The HIL is all set to return after seven years in December this year.

The revamped league will feature the first standalone women's hockey league in the country that will run concurrently with the men's competition to be held from December 28 to February 1 at two venues -- Ranchi (women) and Rourkela (men). The men's event will feature eight teams, while the women's competition will comprise six sides.

"I am very excited for HIL, it is restarting after seven years and with a women's league this time. The whole team has been discussing what a great opportunity this is for us the last few days. We will get to mingle with players from different nationalities, play with them, play against them and improve as players," Salima said.

"It will give youngsters who aren't a part of the senior team a chance to see the daily routines of Indian players and foreign players up close. And being in a high-performance, professional environment early in their career will do wonders for their development."

"I expect the HIL will be beneficial for players who have been out of the team as well, giving them an opportunity to compete at the highest level and keep themselves sharp," she added.

The women's League will conclude on January 26 next year in Ranchi, while the men's final is slated for February 1 in Rourkela.

The players' auction for the league will be held from October 13 to 15. Each franchise will build a 24-player squad, consisting of at least 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of four junior players) and eight international stars.

Players will be divided into three slabs with base prices of Rs two lakh, Rs five lakh, and Rs 10 lakh each.

"The auction is coming up soon and there is a buzz around the camp. Since it is the first edition, I would have liked nothing more than to play for the Ranchi team. Hopefully, one of the two remaining women's team is based out of there," said Salima.

"It is going to be a great experience to play a full-fledged league nevertheless. It will be our first time playing for a completely new team, new coach, new teammates and I cannot wait for the Hockey India League to begin," she signed off.