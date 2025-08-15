HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Higher, stronger... Duplantis ready to raise the bar again

August 15, 2025 04:45 IST

The gravity-defying Swede broke the World record for a 13th time on Tuesday, and will be one of the biggest attractions at the September 13-21 World Championships in Tokyo.

Armand Duplantis

IMAGE: Sweden's Armand Duplantis first put the world on notice five years ago as a 20-year-old when he cleared 6.17 metres for the first time, breaking Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's previous record mark, set in 2014. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Fresh off yet another World record mark and with a third straight World gold in his sights, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis is ready to push the boundaries of his sport again.

The gravity-defying Swede broke the World record for a 13th time on Tuesday, clearing 6.29 metres at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, and will be one of the biggest attractions at next month's World Championships in Tokyo.

"The natural next step would be 6.30. And I think that would be a huge barrier to cross for me and for the sport in general," Duplantis told reporters on Thursday.

 

Armand Duplantis reacts during the men's Pole Vault final in the Monaco Diamond League meet at Stade Louis II, Monaco, July 11, 2025.

IMAGE: Armand Duplantis reacts during the men's Pole Vault final in the Monaco Diamond League meet at Stade Louis II, Monaco, July 11, 2025. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

"I'll be there soon. And then I guess naturally then I'll just keep looking forward whenever I'm able to cross that, hopefully in the near future. As far as the limit, I don't really think about it."

Duplantis first put the world on notice five years ago as a 20-year-old when he cleared 6.17 for the first time, breaking Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's previous record mark set in 2014.

At the Tokyo worlds, which run from September 13-21, he will revisit the site of his Olympic breakthrough, where he won his first of two Games golds in the COVID-delayed 2021 Games.

Deprived of a crowd amid public health restrictions due to the pandemic four years ago, Duplantis is eager to return with the full backing of his fans.

"I haven't been this excited about a competition maybe ever," said Duplantis, who plans to compete in the Silesia Diamond League meet on Saturday and the top-flight circuit's finale in Zurich later this month.

"It's going to be such an amazing stadium when it's more full and has the energy of the crowd. I think that definitely should give me a good push."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
