High-scoring NorthEast United win ahead of play-offs

IMAGE: NorthEast United FC's Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie is the highest goal-scorer in the ISL having scored 21 goals this season already. Photograph: Indian Super League/X

Their play-offs berth secured, NorthEast United FC will target their first Indian Super League win in the picturesque hill town when they face East Bengal FC in Shillong on Saturday.

The Highlanders have qualified for the playoffs with 35 points from 23 games on the back of nine wins and eight draws. They will want to enter the playoffs with another victory.

East Bengal FC are eighth with 28 points and will hope to cap off the campaign by extending their strong record against NorthEast United FC, having lost just once in their last six meetings and scoring in each of those contests.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC head into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, marking the seventh time this season they have netted three or more goals in a single game, as only Mohun Bagan Super Giant have achieved this more times (nine) in ISL 2024-25.

Notably, the Highlanders' seven such high-scoring games this season equal their combined tally from the last three seasons.

The Highlanders have lost their last two home games by similar 0-2 scorelines. The last time they failed to find the back of the net in three successive home matches was between December 2019 and February 2020.

NEUFC are the fourth highest scoring teams with 42 strikes. Alaaeddine Ajaraie had netted 21 times, but the joint-best in the list next are Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach with five goals each.

East Bengal FC are currently unbeaten in their last three away games in ISL 2024-25 (W2 D1). A win or a draw in this match would set a new club record for their longest such sequence in ISL history.

East Bengal FC have laid a potent offside trap this season, catching opponents offside 60 times, more than any other side in the competition. This also means that they play a slightly high defensive line at times, which could leave their backline exposed too.

The two sides have played nine games against each other, with NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC winning four and three times respectively. Two matches have produced draws.