HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » High-scoring NorthEast United win ahead of play-offs

High-scoring NorthEast United win ahead of play-offs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 07, 2025 19:34 IST

NorthEast United FC's Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie is the highest goal-scorer in the ISL

IMAGE: NorthEast United FC's Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie is the highest goal-scorer in the ISL having scored 21 goals this season already. Photograph: Indian Super League/X

Their play-offs berth secured, NorthEast United FC will target their first Indian Super League win in the picturesque hill town when they face East Bengal FC in Shillong on Saturday.

The Highlanders have qualified for the playoffs with 35 points from 23 games on the back of nine wins and eight draws. They will want to enter the playoffs with another victory.

East Bengal FC are eighth with 28 points and will hope to cap off the campaign by extending their strong record against NorthEast United FC, having lost just once in their last six meetings and scoring in each of those contests.

 

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC head into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, marking the seventh time this season they have netted three or more goals in a single game, as only Mohun Bagan Super Giant have achieved this more times (nine) in ISL 2024-25.

Notably, the Highlanders' seven such high-scoring games this season equal their combined tally from the last three seasons.

The Highlanders have lost their last two home games by similar 0-2 scorelines. The last time they failed to find the back of the net in three successive home matches was between December 2019 and February 2020.

NEUFC are the fourth highest scoring teams with 42 strikes. Alaaeddine Ajaraie had netted 21 times, but the joint-best in the list next are Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach with five goals each.

East Bengal FC are currently unbeaten in their last three away games in ISL 2024-25 (W2 D1). A win or a draw in this match would set a new club record for their longest such sequence in ISL history.

East Bengal FC have laid a potent offside trap this season, catching opponents offside 60 times, more than any other side in the competition. This also means that they play a slightly high defensive line at times, which could leave their backline exposed too.

The two sides have played nine games against each other, with NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC winning four and three times respectively. Two matches have produced draws.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Dhoni set the template that Kohli carried forward'
'Dhoni set the template that Kohli carried forward'
Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza
Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza
Football ace Chhetri comes out of retirement
Football ace Chhetri comes out of retirement
'India know the surface, but we're ready for scrap'
'India know the surface, but we're ready for scrap'
Spain seek retrial in World Cup kiss case
Spain seek retrial in World Cup kiss case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Exotic Summer Drink Recipes

webstory image 2

BEST of R D Burman, in Lata's Voice

webstory image 3

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

VIDEOS

Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives at Jaipur Airport to attend IIFA0:44

Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives at Jaipur Airport to attend IIFA

Janhvi stuns in a radiant white dress1:08

Janhvi stuns in a radiant white dress

Nora Fatehi arrives in Jaipur to attend 25th IIFA Awards1:13

Nora Fatehi arrives in Jaipur to attend 25th IIFA Awards

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD