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Home  » Sports » Bombay High Court Backs WFI's De-affiliation Of Sharad Pawar-Led Wrestling Body

Bombay High Court Backs WFI's De-affiliation Of Sharad Pawar-Led Wrestling Body

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 15, 2026 19:20 IST

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The Bombay High Court has affirmed the Wrestling Federation of India's controversial decision to cancel the affiliation of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association, led by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, marking a significant development in Indian wrestling administration.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Bombay High Court upheld the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) decision to cancel the affiliation of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association (MSWA) led by Sharad Pawar.
  • A division bench dismissed the MSWA's appeal against the WFI's de-affiliation decision.
  • WFI had replaced the MSWA with the Maharashtra Rajya Kustigir Sangh, led by former BJP MP Rajendra Tadas, in January 2023.
  • MSWA contended that the de-affiliation was illegal, claiming it was made by an oversight committee instead of the executive committee as mandated by law.

The Bombay High Court on Monday upheld the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) decision to cancel the affiliation of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association (MSWA) led by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. A division bench headed by Justice Bharati Dangre dismissed the MSWA's appeal against the WFI's decision. A detailed order was not available yet.

WFI's Decision And MSWA's Challenge

The WFI in January 2023 replaced the MSWA with the Maharashtra Rajya Kustigir Sangh led by former BJP MP Rajendra Tadas.

 

The MSWA moved the HC, claiming that the de-affiliation decision had been taken by the WFI's oversight committee and not its executive committee as mandated under the law. Hence, the decision was illegal and arbitrary, it contended.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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