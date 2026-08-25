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Bombay High Court's Witty Remark On MCA Eateries

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 25, 2026 16:52 IST 4 Minutes Read
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The Bombay High Court has humorously highlighted severe hygiene issues at Mumbai Cricket Association eateries, ordering immediate clean-up and a fresh FDA inspection after licenses were suspended due to cockroach infestations and dirty kitchens.

Key Points

  • Bombay High Court humorously questioned the hygiene of MCA eateries, referring to "non-vegetarian tea" due to infestations.
  • The Maharashtra FDA suspended licenses of five MCA restaurants at BKC over severe food safety and hygiene violations.
  • Violations included cockroach and fly infestations, slippery floors, and dirty kitchens, leading to immediate license suspension.
  • The High Court ordered MCA to clean its premises for a fresh FDA inspection on Thursday, appreciating FDA's action.
  • The court also directed the FDA to review the contract between MCA and Shirke Infrastructure, the entity operating the eateries.

In a lighter vein, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked if cricketers knew they were consuming "non-vegetarian tea" while ordering the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to clean its eateries prior to a fresh inspection by the FDA on Thursday.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had suspended the licenses of five restaurants operating at the cricket body's premises in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) over serious food safety and hygiene violations.

 

Bombay High Court's Observations On Hygiene Violations

The MCA moved the HC against the suspension claiming that the food regulator's action was drastic and arbitrary. As per the FDA, the eateries were being operated by another entity, M/s Shirke Infrastructure, despite the licenses being issued in the MCA's name.

Senior counsel Vikram Nankani, appearing for the cricket body, said the FDA ought to have first issued an improvement notice so that the eateries had an opportunity to rectify the deficiencies. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad, however, noted that this was not necessary when the FDA authorities found "gross violations" during their inspection of the premises.

"As per the FDA's inspection report, the eateries' kitchens were infested with cockroaches and flies, and the floor was slippery and dirty. If there is a gross violation of hygiene standards, then the FDA can decide to suspend the license forthwith," the court noted.

Court's Humorous Remark And Directives

Nankani then said that with all the restaurants/eateries closed, the MCA was not able to even serve tea to the cricketers who come to play on its ground in the BKC. To this, the court questioned jokingly if the cricketers knew they were consuming "non-vegetarian tea".

"There are flies and cockroaches in the restaurants' kitchens. It is non-vegetarian tea. Do they (cricketers) know they are consuming this tea?" Acting Chief Justice Ghuge remarked in a lighter vein.

The court, however, permitted the MCA to install a vending machine to serve tea/coffee to the players. The bench further said to balance the equities, the FDA shall carry out a fresh inspection of the five eateries on Thursday and the MCA shall clean up the premises by then.

FDA's Action Appreciated, Contract Under Scrutiny

The entire state and its people were appreciating the FDA's action, and the same needs to be carried out in the future too, the HC noted. "What the FDA is doing is laudable. But once a restaurant/eatery clears up the deficiencies, then the suspension order needs to be revoked immediately. It cannot be kept pending as the FDA's objective has been achieved," it said.

The bench said the state regulator shall also "apply its mind" regarding the contract between MCA and the private entity (Shirke Infrastructure) that was running the five eateries. "If this contract is legally permissible, then the FDA shall apply its mind and take a pragmatic approach," the HC said, posting the matter for further hearing on August 29.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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