Punjab And Haryana High Court Stays BFI General Body Meeting Amidst Internal Dispute

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has intervened in the internal affairs of the Boxing Federation of India, directing the postponement of a crucial General Body meeting amidst a leadership dispute and a challenged no-confidence motion against its president.

Key Points The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed suspended BFI secretary general Pramod Kumar to keep the General Body meeting scheduled for Wednesday in abeyance until the next hearing on November 13.

The court order stems from a petition filed by BFI president Ajay Singh, challenging an October 8 notice for a no-confidence motion against him and the convening of the General Body meeting.

World Boxing had previously emphasised that any National Federation General Meeting must adhere to the applicable BFI constitution.

The BFI president's petition argues that the constitution's conditions for a no-confidence motion and a Special General Meeting were not met, rendering the proposed meeting unlawful.

The federation urged members to follow the BFI constitution and comply with the High Court's orders, focusing on Indian boxing's Olympic aspirations.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed suspended Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary general Pramod Kumar to keep the General Body meeting scheduled for Wednesday in abeyance until the next hearing on November 13, following a petition filed by federation president Ajay Singh.

The order comes after World Boxing, in an email dated October 23, emphasised that any National Federation General Meeting must be convened and conducted in accordance with the applicable BFI constitution.

High Court Intervention And Legal Challenge

Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya issued notice of motion for November 13 on Singh's petition, which challenges an October 8 notice proposing a no-confidence motion against him and convening a General Body meeting for that purpose.

"In the meanwhile, the second respondent is directed to keep the General Body meeting in abeyance till the next date of hearing," the court said in its order.

The order records the petitioner's contention that the BFI constitution permits the president's removal only through a no-confidence motion supported by at least three-fourths of the General Body members at a meeting specially convened for the purpose. It also records his contention that a Special General Meeting can be convened only by the president or upon a request from two-thirds of the Executive Committee members.

Constitutional Compliance At Question

Citing Clause 33(ii) of the BFI constitution, the federation said the president may call a Special General Meeting at his discretion or must cause one to be convened within 30 days following a written request from two-thirds of the Executive Council members.

The federation maintained that neither of these conditions had been met in the present case, rendering the purported meeting called by the suspended secretary general unlawful.

The BFI also cited Clause 26(iii), which provides for the secretary general to convene General Council and Executive Council meetings only on the president's advice.

Federation's Stance And Appeal

The federation further referred to the president's powers of suspension under Clauses 24(xvi), 24(xxviii) and 24(xxxvi), alongside the applicable procedural safeguards. Clause 30 separately provides for the president's power to suspend Executive Committee members, subject to requirements concerning a hearing, written reasons, ratification and appeal.

The federation urged all members to take pride in India's success in the sport and follow the BFI constitution and comply with the orders of the High Court.

It also called on members to desist from distractions and focus on Indian boxing's dream of Olympic glory.