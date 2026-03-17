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Home  » Sports » Ridhima Dilawari, Tvesa Malik, Jasmine Shekar to Compete in Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Sixth Leg

Ridhima Dilawari, Tvesa Malik, Jasmine Shekar to Compete in Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Sixth Leg

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 17:06 IST

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Ridhima Dilawari, Tvesa Malik, and Jasmine Shekar, top players on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, are set to compete in the sixth leg at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course, promising a thrilling competition.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Ridhima Dilawari, Tvesa Malik, and Jasmine Shekar, who have dominated the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour this season, are set to compete in the sixth leg.
  • The Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour sixth leg will feature a strong field of 53 players at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course, including former Indian Open runner-up Amandeep Drall.
  • Amateurs are making a significant impact on the tour, with Lavanya Gupta winning the fifth leg and Mahreen Bhatia, the defending champion, returning to compete.
  • Ridhima Dilawari currently leads the Order of Merit, followed closely by Jasmine Shekar and Sneha Singh, setting the stage for a competitive tournament.

Ridhima Dilawari, Tvesa Malik and Jasmine Shekar, who have won four of the five events held so far this season on Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, will lead a big field of 53 players in the sixth leg.

Jasmine won the first leg this season, while Ridhima won the second and the fourth and Tvesa Malik took the top honours in the third leg.

 

Key Contenders at Jaypee Wishtown

The strong field at the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course will also see strong contenders like Amandeep Drall, a former Indian Open runner-up, Anvitha Narender, Seher Atwal, Neha Tripathi, Heena Kang, Jahanvi Bakshi, Vidhatri Urs and Saanvi Somu.

The event will also feature seven amateurs in the field. The presence of amateurs has become significant as they have regularly been in contention in recent years.

In fact, the fifth leg was won by an amateur Lavanya Gupta, who is not playing this week.

Amateur Players to Watch

The field includes amateur Mahreen Bhatia, who is the defending champion and won the last leg of the 2025 season at the same venue.

Apart from Mahreen, the other amateurs to watch out for will include Ceerat Kang, whose sister Heena is a pro, Shambhavi Chaturvedi, Anuradha Chaudhuri, Aradhana Manikandan, Alysha Dutt and the talented Guntas Kaur Sandhu.

The current Order of Merit leader is Ridhima with Jasmine and Sneha Singh right behind her.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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