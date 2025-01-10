HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hero Women's Golf Tour: Rhea wins maiden pro title

Source: PTI
January 10, 2025 19:56 IST

Rhea Purvi Sarvanan

IMAGE: Rhea Purvi Sarvanan edged out amateur Saanvi Somu in the first play-off hole after both players were tied at 1-under 215 for three days. Photograph: Rhea Purvi Saravanan/Instagram

Rhea Purvi Sarvanan got off to a fine start in the 2025 season of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour with a maiden win in the opening leg at the Golmuri Golf Club in Jamshedpur on Friday.

The 22-year-old golfer from Kolar edged out amateur Saanvi Somu in the first play-off hole after both players were tied at 1-under 215 for three days. They shot 71 each on the final day.

Rhea had rounds of 72-72-71, while Saanvi, who has time and again finished runner-up, shot 75-69-71.

Rhea, who is now in her fifth season as a pro, lives and trains at Zion Hills, which is two hours away from Bengaluru. She bettered the Tied-eighth place finish in the 14th Leg of the 2024 HPWGT season.

She seemed to have wrapped up the title with two holes to go as she was 3-under for the tournament and three shots clear of amateur Saanvi as they walked off the 16th green.

She bogeyed the last two holes and Saanvi birdied the 18th for the third day in a row to catch up and force a play-off.

In the play-off, Saanvi missed a six-footer for par and was sitting on a two-footer

for bogey, when Rhea closed with a par from six feet. It also gave her the lead on the Order of Merit after the first event.

Saanvi once again put up a super show while still being an amateur. She has been a runner-up multiple times.

Jasmine Shekar shot one of the only two under-par scores with a 2-under 70 on the final day. However, over the last three holes she failed to find a birdie, which would have got her into the play-off with Rhea and Saanvi.

Jasmine ended third at even par 216, while Durga Nittur, one of the co-leaders after two rounds, slipped to fourth with a 77.

 

Neha Tripathi (72) and Sneha Singh (74) were tied for fifth place while Khushi Khanijau (67), who had an eagle and four other birdies against just one bogey, carded the tournament's best round of 67 to finish seventh.

Amandeep Drall (78), Anisha Agarwalla (73) and Ananya Garg (77) finished eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.

The second leg of the Tour will be held at the Tollygunge Golf Club in Kolkata next week.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
