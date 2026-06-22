Hero MotoCorp Marks 10 Years Of MotoSports Rally Team, Unveils Future Plans

Hero MotoCorp's MotoSports Team Rally commemorates a decade of global rally-raid achievements by launching the "India's Next Dakar Hero" programme.

Photograph: Hero MotoSports/Instagram

Key Points Hero MotoCorp's MotoSports Team Rally celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of Indian presence in global rally-raid.

The "India's Next Dakar Hero" (INDH) programme has been launched to identify, nurture, and prepare future Indian rally-raid riders for international competition.

Hero MotoCorp extended its partnership with Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), organisers of the Dakar Rally, for another five years.

18-year-old off-road racer Shlok Ghorpade was inducted into the Hero MotoSports team, showcasing a focus on developing young talent.

Hero MotoCorp marked the 10th anniversary of its MotoSports Team Rally in Jaipur on Monday celebrating a decade of achievements that have placed India firmly on the global rallyraid map while unveiling a roadmap for the future through the launch of the India's Next Dakar Hero programme.

The milestone event at the company's Centre for Innovation and Technology brought together the team's international stars including 2024 FIM World RallyRaid Championship winner Ross Branch, Nacho Cornejo and Michael Docherty alongside emerging Indian rider Shlok Ghorpade and pioneering woman biker Somyya Moksha Chaudhary.

Hero MotoSports' Decade Of Achievements

As part of the celebrations Hero MotoCorp announced a five year extension of its partnership with Amaury Sport Organization ASO the organisers of the Dakar Rally and the FIM World RallyRaid Championship.

The company also launched the India's Next Dakar Hero INDH initiative a first of its kind talent development platform aimed at identifying nurturing and preparing the next generation of Indian rallyraid riders for international competition including the Dakar Rally.

Nurturing India's Next Dakar Heroes

Marking the occasion Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal said the programme reflects Hero's commitment to creating a sustainable pathway for Indian motorsport talent and inspiring young riders to dream bigger on the world stage.

In another key announcement Hero MotoSports inducted 18-year-old off-road racer Shlok Ghorpade into the team underlining its focus on building future champions.

The event also featured a showcase of the team's Dakar machines and an off-road riding demonstration by its riders offering guests a glimpse of the endurance skill and determination that have defined Hero MotoSports over the past decade.

Hosted at its state-of-the-art research and development facility in Jaipur the celebration was attended by team leaders partners dealers and members of the motorsport fraternity while highlighting India's growing presence in rallying.