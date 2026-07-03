Herman Kruis Joins Pakistan Hockey As Coaching Advisor

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has strategically appointed veteran Dutch coach Herman Kruis as National Hockey Coaching Advisor to spearhead the revival of Pakistan hockey and enhance team performance in major international events.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Key Points Herman Kruis appointed National Hockey Coaching Advisor for Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Kruis, a 70-year-old Dutchman, signed a two-year contract to develop talent and prepare teams.

Appointment is part of PHF's strategy to revive Pakistan hockey after poor performances.

Kruis will work with Director of High Performance Tahir Zaman and head coach Manzoor-ul-Hasan.

PHF plans to hire more world-class specialists, including a sports psychologist and physical trainer.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation on Friday roped in the 70-year-old Dutchman Herman Kruis as their National Hockey Coaching Advisor, just weeks after appointing Olympian Tahir Zaman as the Director of High Performance. Kruis, who has worked in India and the Netherlands previously, will help the PHF in developing young talent and preparing teams for major international events on a two-year contract.

"As National Hockey Coaching Advisor, he will guide the PHF in strengthening the entire ecosystem of Pakistan hockey," the PHF said in a statement. The interim PHF chief Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani said that the appointment of Kruis marks the first step in its comprehensive strategy to revive Pakistan hockey. Wani said Kruis was hired after the PHF had shortlisted eight candidates for the position and carried out a proper evaluation.

Strategy For Hockey Revival

The governing body has taken these decisions after Pakistan flopped miserably in the FIH Pro League events, losing 15 matches on the trot including twice against India last month in the UK. "More world-class coaches and specialists will be hired in the coming months," Wani said. Wani said the PHF is also in the process of hiring a sports psychologist from South Africa and a physical trainer from Australia. "We are trying our best to overcome this difficult phase of Pakistan hockey by bringing in experienced professionals from around the world."

Kruis' Role And Experience

Wani expressed confidence that Kruis' experience will benefit Pakistan in restoring the country's glory in its national sport, and added that Zaman will work in coordination with the Dutchman. "He (Kruis) holds vast international coaching experience, and it is encouraging that he was also interested in working with Pakistan hockey," he said. The PHF said in its statement, "Kruis specialises in developing young talent and preparing teams for major international events. As National Hockey Coaching Adviser, he will guide the PHF in strengthening the entire ecosystem of Pakistan hockey."

The PHF said that Kruis would also provide technical support along with improving talent identification programmes. According to the federation, Kruis will formally begin his stint in the World Cup to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15-30, where he will work with the current coaching staff during the transition period. Wani also said that he would be meeting with of Manzoor-ul-Hasan, the national team's incumbent head coach, under whose supervision Pakistan played the final leg of the Pro League. "At present, Manzoor remains part of the set-up. Tahir, Kruis and Manzoor are working together as one team for the betterment of Pakistan hockey," he said.