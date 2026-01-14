HIL: Lancers edge Toofans, keep unbeaten run intact

IMAGE: Cooper Burns of Kalinga Lancers was adjudged the player of the match. Photograph: HIL/X

Alexander Hendrickx found the net to help Kalinga Lancers register a 1-0 win against Hyderabad Toofans and maintain their unbeaten run in the Men's Hockey India League, in Ranchi, on Wednesday.

There was little to separate the two sides in the opening quarter with both teams having four circle entries in the first fifteen minutes.

While Toofans had more of the possession, it was the Lancers who registered the only attempt on target as they threatened to make inroads with swift counter attacks.

Liam Henderson had the opportunity to give his side an early lead, but he was denied by Jean-Paul Danneberg, keeping the teams at level terms at the end of the first quarter.

There was more attacking impetus from both teams to begin the second quarter as they made inroads, earning a penalty corner each. Keeping the lion's share of possession, the Toofans upped the ante significantly with 12 circle entries compared to Lancers' seven circle entries.

Despite Toofans dominating possession, it was the Lancers who came closest to opening the scoring with Liam Henderson's powerful attempt that hit the post. However, neither side could break the deadlock in what was an engaging first half.

Lancers got the opening goal of the game against the run of play after Hendrickx (40') converted his drag-flick from a penalty corner, scoring his fifth goal of the season to give his side the lead.

The Lancers managed to see out the game rather comfortably with the Toofans failing to register an attempt on goal in the last fifteen minutes.