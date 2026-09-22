Hemash And Sachin Progress To Round Of 32 In Asian Games Fencing

Indian fencers Hemash Sanasam and Sachin have made a significant stride at the Asian Games, successfully advancing to the round of 32 in the competitive men's foil individual event.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Indian fencers Hemash Sanasam and Sachin qualified for the round of 32 in the men's foil individual event.

Both fencers recorded three wins and two losses in their pool stages at the Asian Games.

Hemash Sanasam is set to compete against Kazakhstan's Galim Nurumov in the next round.

Sachin will face another Kazakh fencer, Timofey Semyonov, in his round of 32 bout.

Taniksha Khatri and Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari are also participating in the women's Epee individual event.

Performance In Pool Stages

Indian fencers Hemash Sanasam and Sachin progressed to the round of 32 after recording three wins and two losses each in the men's foil individual event at the Asian Games here on Tuesday. Hemash will face Kazakhstan's Galim Nurumov, while Sachin will take on another Kazakh fencer, Timofey Semyonov, in the round of 32.It was a mixed day for the two Indians as both finished fourth in their respective pools. Hemash lost his opening bout 2-5 to Singapore's Raphael Juan Kang Tan before defeating Japan's Iimura Kazuki 5-1 and the Philippines' Sammuel Tranquilan 5-2. He then suffered a 2-5 loss to Macau's Cheong Chong Kio but finished the pool stage with a 5-1 win over Oman's Saeed Al Shuaibi. Sachin began with a 5-0 win over Pakistan's Baryal Khan but lost 2-5 to Chinese Taipei's Chen Chih-Chieh. He then defeated Kazakhstan's Galim Nurumov 5-3 before suffering a 0-5 loss to South Korea's Youn Jeonghyun. Sachin rounded off the pool stage with a 5-1 win over Mongolia's Chingis Narmandakh to finish with three wins and two losses. Taniksha Khatri and Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari are in fray in women's Epee individual event.