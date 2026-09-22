Hemash And Sachin Progress To Round Of 32 In Asian Games Fencing

Indian fencers Hemash Sanasam and Sachin have made a significant stride at the Asian Games, successfully advancing to the round of 32 in the competitive men's foil individual event.
Indian fencers Hemash Sanasam and Sachin progressed to the round of 32 after recording three wins and two losses each in the men's foil individual event at the Asian Games here on Tuesday. Hemash will face Kazakhstan's Galim Nurumov, while Sachin will take on another Kazakh fencer, Timofey Semyonov, in the round of 32.
Key Points
- Indian fencers Hemash Sanasam and Sachin qualified for the round of 32 in the men's foil individual event.
- Both fencers recorded three wins and two losses in their pool stages at the Asian Games.
- Hemash Sanasam is set to compete against Kazakhstan's Galim Nurumov in the next round.
- Sachin will face another Kazakh fencer, Timofey Semyonov, in his round of 32 bout.
- Taniksha Khatri and Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari are also participating in the women's Epee individual event.