Indian Teenager Shanker Heisnam Earns Maiden ATP Point at Kolkata ITF M25

Indian Teenager Shanker Heisnam Earns Maiden ATP Point at Kolkata ITF M25

Source: PTI
March 11, 2026 19:01 IST

Indian tennis player Shanker Heisnam achieves a significant milestone, earning his first ATP ranking point at the Kolkata ITF M25 tournament with a victory over Stijn Pel.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Shanker Heisnam, a 19-year-old Indian tennis player, secured his first ATP ranking point at the Kolkata ITF M25 tournament.
  • Heisnam defeated Stijn Pel of the Netherlands in straight sets to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.
  • Heisnam will face top seed Luca Castelnuovo of Switzerland in the next round of the Kolkata ITF M25.
  • Leo Borg, son of tennis legend Bjorn Borg, also progressed to the pre-quarterfinals with a win over India's Aniketh Venkataraman.

Shanker Heisnam earned his maiden ATP ranking point as he defeated the Netherlands' Stijn Pel to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the men's singles at the Central Excise & CGST ITF M25 Kolkata here on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old from Manipur, who received a main draw wild card, won 7-6 (4), 6-3.

 

Heisnam will next face top seed Luca Castelnuovo of Switzerland in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

Both players dropped serve once as the opening set moved into a tie-break where Heisnam prevailed 7-4.

Heisnam's Dominance in the Second Set

Heisnam, the 2025 Khelo India Youth Games champion, started strongly in the second set, engaging in long rallies and mixing up the pace to unsettle his opponent.

He broke qualifier Pel twice to surge to a 3-0 lead, though he briefly faltered to drop his serve.

From 3-2 onwards, Heisnam took complete control, winning three consecutive games to seal the contest and justify the faith shown in him through the wild card.

Leo Borg Advances

In another match, sixth seed Leo Borg, son of legendary Bjorn Borg, needed little time to dispatch India's Aniketh Venkataraman 6-1, 6-3 to make the pre-quarterfinals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk

