Home  » Sports » 'Heartbroken' Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup Finals

'Heartbroken' Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup Finals

November 18, 2025 15:33 IST

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz aggravated the problem during the ATP Finals, where he was beaten by Jannik Sinner in Sunday's title clash. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

World number one Carlos Alcaraz said on Tuesday he has pulled out of the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna due to a swollen hamstring, adding he is "heartbroken" to miss out.

The Spaniard aggravated the problem during the ATP Finals, where he was beaten by Jannik Sinner

in Sunday's title clash.

"I'm so sorry to announce that I won't be able to play for Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna," Alcaraz said on Instagram.

"I have edema in my right hamstring and the medical recommendation is not to compete.

 

"I've always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is, and I was really looking forward to helping us fight for the Davis Cup. I'm going home heartbroken."

Spain are due to face the Czech Republic on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup Finals, which are scheduled to conclude on Sunday with the title clash. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
