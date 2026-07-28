Heartbreak For India As Nirupama Devi Exits Commonwealth Games Weightlifting

Indian weightlifter Nirupama Devi's Commonwealth Games campaign in the women's 63kg category ended in disappointment after she failed to complete her clean and jerk attempts, despite India's overall strong performance in weightlifting.

Key Points Indian weightlifter Nirupama Devi recorded a Did Not Finish (DNF) in the women's 63kg event at the Commonwealth Games.

She failed all three of her clean and jerk attempts, ending her medal contention.

Nirupama had a strong start, finishing fifth in the snatch round with a best lift of 93kg.

Canada's Maude Charron secured her third successive Games gold medal, setting new Commonwealth Games records.

Weightlifting has been India's most successful discipline at the Games, contributing six of the country's ten medals.

India's Nirupama Devi endured a heartbreaking outing in the women's 63kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday after failing all three of her clean and jerk attempts, resulting in a Did Not Finish.

Nirupama, who had won a silver medal at last year's Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad with a total lift of 217kg (91kg+126kg), opened her campaign in the snatch with a failed attempt at 93kg. She successfully lifted the same weight in her second attempt before her 95kg attempt failed in her final lift. Her best lift of 93kg left her fifth at the end of the snatch round, with four lifters ahead of her. Despite being placed fifth after the snatch, Nirupama remained well in medal contention.

Nirupama's Clean And Jerk Disappointment

However, the Indian lifter had a disappointing clean and jerk. Attempting 123kg, a weight below the 127kg she had successfully lifted at the National Championships earlier this year, Nirupama failed on all three attempts, ending her campaign without a total.

Canada's Tokyo Olympic champion Maude Charron once again stamped her authority on the event, setting Commonwealth Games records in both lifts to clinch her third successive Games gold medal. Charron dominated the snatch with an effortless 102kg before lifting another Games record of 130kg in the clean and jerk for a winning total of 232kg.

England's Sarah Davies Smale claimed the silver medal with a total of 217kg (95kg+122kg), while 17-year-old Femily-Crystie Notte of Nauru secured the bronze with 216kg (100kg+116kg).

Weightlifting has been India's most productive discipline at the Games so far with six of the country's 10 medals so far have come from the weightlifting arena, including one in para powerlifting.