Heartbreak for India as Lebanon crush dreams of King's Cup glory

IMAGE: India lose 0-1 to Lebanon in King's Cup third-place game. Photograph: AIFF/X (formerly Twitter)

Centre-back A Kassem El Zein's late strike off a bicycle kick guided Lebanon to a 1-0 win over India in the third-place match of the King's Cup football tournament in Chiang Mai, Thailand on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, El Zein scored in the 77th minute to help his team finish third and win the bronze medal in the tournament.

After an excellent save by India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu off a header, the rebound fell on the path of Al Zein, who found the back of the net to give Lebanon the lead.

India were robbed of victory following a debatable penalty in the semifinal against Iraq, which they lost 4-5 in the penalty shootout.