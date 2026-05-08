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Home  » Sports » Heard Shakira's New FIFA World Cup Song Yet?

Heard Shakira's New FIFA World Cup Song Yet?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 09:58 IST

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Shakira is back with 'Dai Dai', the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, promising a vibrant anthem for the upcoming tournament.

Photograph: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

IMAGE: Shakira has a history of performing at World Cup ceremonies, including 'Waka Waka' in 2010. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points

  • Shakira releases 'Dai Dai', the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
  • The song features Nigerian singer Burna Boy and will be released on May 14.
  • Shakira teased the track with a video filmed at Brazil's Maracana stadium.
  • The video showcases dancers in national team colours and iconic World Cup match balls.

Colombian singer Shakira unveiled the official song for the 2026 World Cup, "Dai Dai", on Thursday.

The 49-year-old posted a video on Instagram on Thursday from Brazil's Maracana stadium to tease the track, which features Nigerian singer Burna Boy. The song will be released on 14 May.

 

Shakira's World Cup History

In the footage, the singer appears alongside a group of dancers dressed in the colours of several of the national teams taking part in the tournament, which will be held from June 11 to July 19 in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The video also features the official match balls from the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups, apparently referencing the tournaments in which Shakira played a prominent role musically.

The Latin pop star had also performed the official song for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa - Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

She performed her hit Hips Don't Lie and La La La (Brazil 2014) during ceremonies at the 2006 World Cup in Germany and 2014 tournament in Brazil respectively.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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